How good does the Vikings passing game need to be?

EAGAN — Through three weeks, the Minnesota Vikings have the NFL’s No. 1 rusher and rank fifth in points allowed on defense — just as head coach Mike Zimmer would have drawn it up.

They also sit 23rd in team passer rating and 30th in passing yards per game. In a league in which 10 teams average more than 280 yards passing per game and the top four scoring offenses from 2018 reached championship weekend, the Vikings are in a unique spot with two elements of their team being elite and the other — the most important in today’s game — being a giant question mark.

With two of the Vikings three games being blowouts, we cannot yet determine whether they will have an explosive passing game. It would make sense to assume that Zimmer wants to handcuff quarterback Kirk Cousins because of his penchant for key turnovers but the Vikings’ head coach has continually explained that he isn’t trying to turn the clock back to 1972.

“We want to be balanced,” he said on Monday. “We want to get the ball to everybody, but we’re going to run the ball, too. The first play-action touchdown that we threw was partly because of the run game, guys sucking up on the run. When those things happen, typically good things happen in the play action, which I’ve been saying for many, many years.”

So the question is: If the Vikings continue to steamroll opponents with Dalvin Cook and slow down opposing offenses with a strong defense, how good will Cousins and the passing game need to be in order to have a chance at winning the NFC North and beyond?

We can attempt to answer with a few different metrics, starting with Pro-Football Reference’s “Expected Points Added.”

Last season the four teams that reached the conference championship games cleared 190 EPA, which tells us how a team performed compared to the expected points on a particular play. The Vikings’ offense was worth seven points above expectations in 2018, ranking them 25th.

Despite impressive cumulative stat totals like 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns, the Vikings were 22nd in passing EPA (52.7) and 29th in rushing (minus-38.0).

Through three games they have jumped to second in the NFL in rushing, which over a full season could be in the ballpark of 50-70 points based on the past three seasons. They currently sit 22nd again in passing EPA.

Here’s how the Vikings stacked up in EPA in 2018:

Team Rushing EPA Team Passing EPA Team Defense EPA Los Angeles 65.9 Kansas City 266.7 Chicago 95.5 Green Bay 47 New Orleans 215.1 Baltimore 39.8 Carolina 44 New England 194.2 Minnesota 23.1 Kansas City 35.8 Atlanta 180.6 Buffalo 20.1 Baltimore 22.4 Los Angeles 173.9 Jacksonville 4.6 Minnesota -38 Minnesota 48.2

A top rushing offense with a lowly passing attack doesn’t get the Vikings anywhere near the 190-point threshold but it does get them into the top half of the league by last year’s marks.

We can’t forget about the defensive side of things. If the Vikings equal last year’s performance, EPA estimates they will gain around 23 points in their favor. Only five teams had positive EPAs in 2018. After three games they rank ninth.

If the running game and defense sustain, the Vikings passing game would only be required to be above average. It’s a big assumption considering their schedule but hardly impossible with Cook, the offensive design and the sheer number of proven players on defense.

How does this all translate to real points?

Point differential usually tells us which teams are the strongest in a clearer way than team record. The final four in 2018 finished with differentials of plus-151 (Saints), plus-144 (Chiefs), plus-143 (Rams), plus-111 (Patriots). The only team over 110 that did not make the title game was the Bears at plus-138.

With a top-five defense, poor running and inefficient passing game, the Vikings finished plus-19 last year. If we assume the Vikings will add 50 points rushing this year, that is an 90 point swing from 2018 and would instantly put the Vikings in the plus-100 club without any passing improvement.

But the caveat is that they absolutely have to be a top five running team. Last season the top running team (Los Angeles) was worth 65 points on the ground but the 10th best was only worth four points. Only four teams’ ground attack was worth more than 25 points.

Team 2018 Point differential New Orleans 151 Kansas City 144 Los Angeles 143 Chicago 138 New England 111 Minnesota 19

The model would be the Seattle Seahawks, whose passing game ranked 11th and was worth 114 points while their solid run game finished seventh with plus-18 points. Seattle threw the fewest number of passes but averaged 8.1 yards per attempt (sixth best).

Adjusting for interceptions and sacks, the Seahawks were sixth in yards per attempt and finished sixth in yards per completion. The Vikings currently rank 11th with 8.0 yards per attempt, 10th in adjusted YPA and second in yards per completion.

Seattle only averaged 193 total passing yards per game.

Stat 2018 Seattle 2019 Vikings YPA 8.1 8 A/YPA 7.3 7.1 Yards/completion 12.3 13.6 Yards/game 193 164

The Seahawks’ success speaks to Zimmer’s play-action, explosive-play plan. Russell Wilson had a 128.0 quarterback rating and 9.4 yards per attempt with play-action throws. Cousins wasn’t far behind with 116.1 and 8.6 yards per play-action throw. So far Cousins’ 7.4 yards per play-action attempt ranks 23rd. That will have to improve as the season goes along in order for the Vikings to put together a top-half passing game.

So it isn’t about passing totals so much as consistently producing explosive plays, finishing drives that reach the red zone and avoiding turnovers.

The potential road block is the NFC North. Through three weeks, the North has a grand total of zero losses against non-division opponents. The Packers’ defense is stronger than it has been in a decade, Chicago has followed up their No. 1 performance with strong defensive play and the Lions appear to be vastly improved. All four NFC North teams are currently in the top 11 in defensive EPA.

With five games remaining against the North and with tough games on the road against strong defenses in Dallas and Los Angeles, the Vikings will have to be exceptionally good through the air to reach the required scoring marks for championship contenders.