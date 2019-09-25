How the Vikings can carry over short passing success vs. Bears

The Minnesota Vikings were given nothing easy in the passing game in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw five passes behind the line of scrimmage for an underwhelming total of 23 yards (4.6 per attempt). Against the Oakland Raiders in Week 3, the Vikings made amends for the short-game struggles, picking up 55 yards on five passes (11.0 yards per attempt).

This week the Vikings will face a tough test as they head to Chicago to match up against the Bears at Soldier Field. With the second worst rated pass blocking group by Pro Football Focus metrics matching up against Chicago’s dominant front seven, which includes superstars Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks, the Vikings will need to continue to find ways to create explosive on short/quick passes. They also must have answers for plays in which the Bears quickly penetrate the offensive line or blow up bootlegs.

“Timing is important, I think against the Bears it will be important that we keep the middle of the pocket clean so we don’t get balls batted down,” Zimmer said on Wednesday.

Cousins also alluded to timing playing a role in success and noted that he thought they could have produced even more in the screen game last Sunday.

“It really takes good timing with the receiver, good timing with the line, block by the line and the rest of the receivers, good fake by the back, and so it kind of all had to come together,” Cousins said. “It did a couple of times. Rudy probably scores if we can get one more guy down. We missed a screen that probably would’ve been a huge gain as well to Dalvin. We completed it but one block was just a foot away and then that guy makes an ankle tackle. That’s where screens tend to be, it’s just a game of inches some times.”

Here’s a look at how the Vikings used the short game against the Raiders…

Our first play is a design screen out of the shotgun. This is straight out of the 2017 Pat Shurmur playbook. Running back Dalvin Cook sells that he is going to stay in and help with pass protection and then he sneaks out after the linebacker has drifted back into his zone.

Left guard Pat Elflein was particularly good in space in ’17 but rarely used on screens last season. He handles the defensive tackle for just long enough to let Cook slip out and then takes off toward the linebacker. Even though he misses the block, it causes enough pause for right guard Josh Kline to finish the block and give Cook more space after the catch.

With the Bears holding opponents to just 3.1 yards per rushing attempt through the first three games, the Vikings may have to find ways in the passing game to get their most explosive player the ball. In last year’s two matchups between the Vikings and Bears, Cook gained just 19 yards on seven receptions.

Cook isn’t the only one who could be active in the screen game. Tight end Kyle Rudolph won’t be winning any 40-yard dash contests but he can be surprisingly effective in misdirection plays. Near the goal line the Vikings ran play-action out of a three tight end set and had Rudolph sell run before stepping out into the flat for an 11-yard gain.

Irv Smith (left) takes off toward the corner of the end zone, taking a defender with him and left tackle Riley Reiff takes a pass set before acting as Rudolph’s lead blocker. Oakland’s defensive end sheds Rudolph’s block to rush the passer, leaving only one linebacker in the area. Reiff’s presence forces him to take a poor angle, giving Rudolph all kinds of space for a significant gain. Center Garrett Bradbury also sold a double team pass block before racing out to hit the middle linebacker.

Wild stat pertaining to Rudolph: Since 2017, the veteran tight end has caught of 100 of 109 passes thrown less than 10 yards through the air.

In Week 2 the Packers had answers for the Vikings’ bootleg game, rushing their outside linebacker or defensive end straight up field which blew up several plays, including Cousins’ key late-game interception.

This time around offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski fixed the issue, giving Cousins an answer each time a Raider edge rusher came straight up field on a bootleg. On the play below, fullback CJ Ham and the offensive line block right and Cook goes out into the flat. When Cousins turns around and the DE is in his face, Cook is wide open for a big gain after the catch.

That wasn’t the only significant gain created from a short throw on a bootleg. Irv Smith’s 26-yard gain (that was reduced by a 15-yard penalty on Chad Beebe) came when the rookie tight end slipped underneath the offensive line and went unnoticed by the Raiders linebacker until it was too late, largely because the entire play flow was heading in the other direction. Smith’s ability to run after catch will be a valuable asset against the Bears.

Bottom line

The Vikings struggled to find a counter punch against Chicago in each of their two matchups last season and came away with two crushing losses. This time around they can even the playing field with a successful short passing game. In the examples above the Vikings used tight ends and Cook but they could involve Stefon Diggs in screens as well. In 2018 20 passes behind the line of scrimmage for 104 yards.