Irv Smith is just what the Vikings offense needed

EAGAN — In 2018, Minnesota Vikings tight ends not named Kyle Rudolph caught a grand total of 10 passes for 113 yards. In Sunday’s win over the Oakland Raiders, second-round pick Irv Smith picked up more than half of last year’s yardage total by himself, catching three passes for 60 yards, a team single-game rookie record. He is quickly turning into the player the Vikings dreamed about on draft night.

Smith made his presence known on the first drive of Sunday’s 34-14 victory, catching a 20-yard pass on a seam route down the middle of the field. The Vikings scored on a 35-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen on the next play.

“It felt good because the offense has been working super hard to come out there and play fast, it feels good to be rewarded by making a play,” Smith said on Monday.

Early in the third quarter the former Alabama star beat a Raiders linebacker on a crossing route for 26 yards. Three plays later the Vikings were in the end zone putting the final touches on an easy win.

Smith later caught an underneath pass behind the line of scrimmage on a play-action bootleg by quarterback Kirk Cousins. He sprinted down the sideline and then dodged tacklers before getting brought down with another 26-yard gain. If the play hadn’t been brought back by an illegal block he would have totaled 72 yards on the day.

After two weeks with only one reception, Smith showed that opponents are going to have to gameplan for him.

“Each day, each game you just get more comfortable, you get used to it, knowing what to expect and how to play the game,” Smith said. “The coaches, they are learning [about] me and what I can do well to help this team. The more they see me, the more that I’m out there, the more I can help this team.”

It wasn’t clear during training camp just how much Smith would be on the field. Offensive assistant Gary Kubiak said in early August that he was “swimming” but later praised Smith’s progress.

“The beginning of camp it was a lot thrown at me,” Smith said. “The more I got comfortable getting reps…I could go out there and play fast. Once you can play fast and be confident the sky is the limit.”

Smith’s receptions on Sunday were just part of his impressive effort. According to Pro Football Focus, Smith scored a 71.4 (out of 100) as a run blocker, marking the third straight week he’s cleared a 70 grade. To put that in context, last year Philadelphia Eagles second-round rookie Dallas Goedert only five weeks with higher than 70 grades last season and Miami second-round rookie Mike Gesicki was the NFL’s worst blocker as a tight end.

“I’m learning that every play people are watching, so you want to go out there and put the good stuff on tape, you don’t want to take a play off or anything, you go out there and be physical,” Smith said.

Over the first three games the Vikings have used Smith 26, 26 and 31 plays. His presence has often been coupled with Pro Bowler Kyle Rudolph, causing personnel mismatches. The Raiders routinely used an extra linebacker when multiple tight ends were in the game. The strategy is particularly effective with one tight end who can go downfield. Last season the Vikings routinely used three wide receivers but Laquon Treadwell struggled to provide them with efficient play, gaining just 8.3 yards per catch.

“I think we have three good tight ends and the more we can use them, you get in there, you get big groups in there and then next thing you know is they’re spread out and we’re throwing the football or using them in different ways,” head coach Mike Zimmer said.

Smith’s role in the offense is particularly valuable considering they are short on wide receivers. The Vikings signed Josh Doctson prior the start of the season but he went on injured reserve and will be out until at least Week 8. Chad Beebe, who had a 61-yard grab against the Packers, was carted off on Sunday and his status is unclear.

The Vikings’ rookie tight end’s ability in both receiving and run blocking will be particularly tested next week against the Chicago Bears.

“It’ll be harder to run the ball this week, these guys are a load up front,” Zimmer said. “It may be a different ball game this week.”