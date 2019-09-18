Job in jeopardy? Kirk Cousins’ gives honest assessment of poor performance

Kirk Cousins’ season of self-awareness continued on Wednesday as the quarterback reflected on his poor performance in the Vikings’ 21-16 loss at Green Bay.

“I’m not going to be playing quarterback here much longer if I play like I did on Sunday,” Cousins said during his midweek press conference at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

This comes after Cousins pointed the finger at himself for his awful game on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Cousins was 14 of 32 for 230 yards with a touchdown, two interceptions and a 52.9 passer rating in the loss. His second pick came on a brutal throw on first-and-goal from the Green Bay 8 in which Cousins came under pressure and decided to throw a ball into double coverage for Stefon Diggs in the corner of the end zone. It was picked off by Packers cornerback Kevin King. The Vikings had moved from their own 40-yard line deep into Green Bay territory with seven run plays and one pass before Cousins decided to launch the ball into the end zone.

Cousins has completed 52.4 percent of his passes, averaged 7.8 yards per attempt and fumbled four times (losing one) in the Vikings’ first two games. He attempted only 10 passes in the Vikings’ 28-12 victory over Atlanta in Week 1. Cousins is ranked 30th in DYAR, 31st in DVOA and 32nd in QBR through two weeks. Trust us, none of that is good.

Then there is this:

Highest percentage of uncatchable passes through two weeks: Cam Newton 34.2%

Mitchell Trubisky 27.8

Ryan Fitzpatrick 27.3

Kirk Cousins 27.0

Kyler Murray 22.9

Matthew Stafford 22.9 — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) September 16, 2019

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer expressed confidence in Cousins on Wednesday. “Kirk had an up and down game last week. He’s going to be fine,” he said. “We have the utmost confidence in him. He’s in a good place where he’s going to play good this week and continue to play good for the rest of the year.”

Cousins is right in saying that his performance on Sunday wasn’t near what the Vikings expect from him, but he is wrong in saying he will lose his job as the team’s quarterback. Unless Cousins is injured, he is going to start ahead of backup Sean Mannion.

Cousins is in the second season of a three-year, fully guaranteed $84 million contract with the Vikings that will pay him a base salary of $27.5 million this season and $29.5 million next year. You don’t pay a quarterback that type of money to bench him, you pay him that because you expect great things. So far, that hasn’t come close to happening.