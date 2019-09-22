Kirk Cousins passes easy test vs. Raiders, but a far tougher foe awaits

MINNEAPOLIS — On the first play from scrimmage Sunday, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins began to drop back and suddenly fell to the turf after being tripped by rookie center Garrett Bradbury. This resulted in a 4-yard loss and brought a collective groan from the 66,738 at U.S. Bank Stadium who likely were wondering if this signified another long day was ahead for the Vikings’ $84 million quarterback.

Not to fear.

Five plays and two Raiders penalties later, Cousins completed a six-play, 76-yard drive with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen that gave the Vikings a 7-0 lead en route to a 34-14 victory over the Oakland Raiders. The victory improved the Vikings to 2-1 on the season and also allowed Cousins to at least temporarily move on from his rough performance a week earlier in a loss at Green Bay.

“I’m just happy to win,” said Cousins, in his second season with the Vikings. “That’s really all that matters. If we had won last week and I basically had played the way I had, yeah, there would be some upset personally, but you’d be really happy that you found a way to win. That’s really all that matters. Winning is what’s going to tell the story and I’m thrilled that we came away with a win.”

Cousins finished the day having completed 15 of 21 passes for 174 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. He also ran for 16 yards on four carries, including a 10-yard scramble for a first down to put the ball at the Raiders 14-yard line on Minnesota’s second scoring drive.

It was reminiscent of how Cousins performed in the Vikings’ season-opening victory over Atlanta at U.S. Bank Stadium. Cousins was 8 of 10 for 98 yards with a touchdown in that game before going 14 of 32 for 230 yards with a touchdown, a lost fumble and two crucial interceptions in a 21-16 loss at Lambeau Field.

Whether it works remains to be seen, but it’s clear that coach Mike Zimmer wants a formula that features a lot of the Vikings running game, with Dalvin Cook leading the way; a defense that can dominate opponents in part because it remains well rested; and a quarterback who can manage the offense but isn’t needed to do anything dynamic and certainly never derails things.

Against the Falcons and Raiders, two teams who looked overmatched against the Vikings, that worked. Against the Packers, a far better team, it came close to working but fell short as the Vikings fell behind 21-0. The Vikings will face the Chicago Bears, who feature one of the NFL’s best defenses, next Sunday at Soldier Field as Zimmer’s formula will be put to the test.

Last season, the Vikings lost to the Bears, 25-20, in a Week 11 Sunday night game at Soldier Field. Cousins was 30 of 46 for 262 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. If the Vikings have their way this time, Cousins won’t get anywhere near 46 pass attempts. He also will have a game like he did on Sunday, where he did not fumble for the first time this season (he has four on the year with one lost).

“They’re the division champs,” Cousins said of the Bears. “We’re going into their place and it’ll be an absolute battle. If we are able to win, it’ll be because it’s an absolute dogfight and we find a way to scratch and claw and get a win. It’s not going to be a walk in there and have a 21-point lead at halftime. I just don’t think it’ll play out like that. They have excellent players across the whole defense, an excellent scheme, and we’ll have our hands full. It’s really what the NFC North and when people think Vikings-Bears, NFC North. I think that’s the kind of game you’re going to get and we’re looking forward to it.”

The Bears will take a 1-1 record into their Monday night game at Washington. The Packers lead the NFC North at 3-0, after beating Denver on Sunday, and Detroit is second at 2-0-1 after winning in Philadelphia.

A win in Chicago, and a solid performance from Cousins, might go a long way toward erasing the doubts that followed him out of Green Bay. Sunday didn’t hurt his cause, but the Raiders appear to be a mess and made life easier on Minnesota than most opponents will.

“You hope to have backing on one down game,” Cousins said. “If you don’t have it, then there must be something wrong with your preparation or the way you’ve practiced or things. So I’d like to think you’ve built up credibility beyond one game. And so they were in my corner, and you just go back to work. It wasn’t the first time I had laid an egg professionally, and you learn what it means to come back and play. But more importantly than anything was when your teammates play at such a high level, it gives you a chance to bounce back.”