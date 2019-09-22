Little to take away from Vikings’ smashing of Raiders

MINNEAPOLIS — If you thought the Oakland Raiders’ offseaon was bad, you should have seen their first two quarters on Sunday.

Before the smoke (not fire!) from the Minnesota Vikings’ dragon had cleared from pregame ceremonies, the Vikings were up by three scores. And the Raiders went out of their way to make each score as easy as possible for the Vikings.

On the opening play from scrimmage, quarterback Kirk Cousins heard a handful of boos from the crowd after tripping on an offensive lineman’s foot. Following a crushing loss to the Green Bay Packers last week, the possibility existed for Cousins to lose confidence out of the gate.

But the Raiders simply would not allow it.

The Vikings were shut down on their first drive on third-and-9 but Oakland committed a holding penalty, providing Cousins with a restart. Cousins quickly took advantage, hitting tight end Irv Smith with a 20-yard pass down the seam. Then Oakland showed that they didn’t bother to watch the Vikings’ loss in Green Bay as they bit hard on a play-action bootleg, leaving Adam Thielen wide open for a 35-yard touchdown.

At US Bank Stadium, seven point leads feel like double digits. The Raiders made it feel like even more than that with their first two drives of the game, in which they totaled 17 yards.

Oakland’s punting game — it’s only strength on Sunday — pinned the Vikings in their own zone on Minnesota’s third drive of the game but the Raiders promptly showed everyone that they are the Raiders with two 15-yard penalties, one late hit on Cousins by Arden Key and a facemask by cornerback Gareon Conley. Both infractions came on third down.

Dalvin Cook wrapped up the Oakland-assisted drive with a 1-yard touchdown run putting the Vikings up by 14.

Two plays later, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr felt pressure that didn’t exist and chucked a pass 10 feet over his receiver’s head and right into the hands of safety Harrison Smith. Six players later it was 21-0 on a clever play call by the Vikings to run Thielen into the end zone.

The door cracked open an inch for Oakland in the second quarter. Carr found receiver JJ Nelson for a touchdown on a flea flicker, bringing the score to 21-7 and then the Raiders got a quick stop, giving them a chance to close the gap to seven before half. Naturally they did not accomplish this feat.

After moving the ball 43 yards on nine plays, Carr made a strong pass to tight end Darren Waller that would have set the Raiders up inside the 20 but the ball bounced off his hands. Head coach Jon Gruden elected to punt on a fourth-and-6 at the Minnesota 48 — a decision that was obviously not influenced by his analytics team.

If there was any shot at getting back into the game, the Raiders gave that away quickly with a three-and-out. The Vikings then traveled 92 yards for a touchdown — a drive that was fueled by a Raiders pass interference penalty.

To top off their day of ineptitude, Oakland ran directly into Pro Bowl DT Linval Joseph on fourth-and-1 to end a late third quarter drive. the abysmal showing by Oakland didn’t give the Vikings the slightest bit of a test in the 34-14 Minnesota win on Sunday.

None of this is to suggest the Vikings did not play well. Cook continued his Eric Dickerson act with 110 yards on just 16 carries. He dodged tacklers and ranover anything that gets in his way. Cousins had an easy day, making the throws he was supposed to make and finishing with a 112.0 rating. The offensive line did not struggle against a weak Raiders D-line and the defense made the stops they usually make at home.

And the Vikings needed a big win over the Raiders in order to regain some confidence after the loss in Green Bay. Mission accomplished.

But as the sample size of games grows and we see the 2019 season take shape, we expect to have a feel for whether the team can be a legitimate contender. Presently it’s difficult to truly know who the Vikings really are. Can they handle being tested? Can they win by throwing the ball through the air rather than relying on Cook to dominate each week? Can they overcome mistakes and win in important moments?

Those questions are far from being answered and on Sunday we got zero percent closer to answering them.

We do know that they will be at full strength heading into Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears next week because they barely broke a sweat against Oakland.