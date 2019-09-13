Mackensie Alexander won’t play vs. Packers; could Mike Hughes return?

The Vikings will enter Sunday’s game at Green Bay without nickel corner Mackensie Alexander.

The cornerback suffered an elbow injury in the Vikings’ season-opening victory over Atlanta last Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium and was declared out on the team’s injury report Friday after not being able to practice this week.

The expectation is that safety Jayron Kearse, who has been used in a “big nickel role,” will see more action when five defensive backs are on the field. Kearse replaced Alexander after he left the Falcons game.

Cornerback Mike Hughes, the Vikings’ first-round pick last year, continues to make progress in his return from the knee injury (ACL and another undisclosed ligament) that he sustained in October 2018. Hughes was a full participant in Friday’s practice but is listed as doubtful for Sunday.

Starting left guard Pat Elflein (knee), cornerback Mark Fields (groin) and linebacker Ben Gedeon (groin) are all listed as questionable. Gedeon was added to the injury report on Friday and was limited in practice. Gedeon plays in the Vikings’ base defense but comes out in nickel situations.

Meanwhile, Packers standout left tackle David Bakhtiari (back) and cornerback Kevin King (hamstring/chest) are listed as questionable. Linebacker Oren Burks (chest) and wide receiver Darrius Shepherd (hamstring) are out.