Playing it safe: NFL douses Vikings’ pregame pyrotechnics for at least one week

There will be no pyrotechnics used on Sunday when the Vikings take the field for their game against the Oakland Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium.

That’s because the NFL has placed a temporary ban on all flame effects and pyrotechnics used on its playing fields as it investigates a fire last Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Tennessee, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. The NFL announced the ban will remain in place at least until its review of the incident is completed.

So when the Vikings run onto the field the flames that originate from the mouth of the Dragon Ship and from the stones that surround the players will not be allowed. Fireworks shot off from the roof of the stadium will be allowed.

During pregame introductions of players last Sunday in Tennessee, one of the pyrotechnics machines caught fire. Fortunately, no one was in the path of the flames and stadium staff used fire extinguishers to put out the fire.