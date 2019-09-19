Report: Vikings have made ‘substantive inquiry’ about Jalen Ramsey

The Vikings appear to be looking to upgrade at the cornerback position. In a big way.

Minnesota is one of the teams that has made a “substantive inquiry” about standout Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who has requested a trade. That report comes from ESPNs Josina Anderson, who also listed Kansas City, Baltimore, Oakland, Philadelphia and Seattle as other teams in the “substantive inquiry” category.

Ramsey, the fifth-overall pick by Jacksonville in 2016, has made two Pro Bowls and is in the fourth year of his five-year rookie contract. The Jaguars picked up his fifth-year option last April. That will pay him $13.7 million in 2020. He’s making just over $3.6 million this season.

The 24-year-old Ramsey would take the Vikings defense from very good to potentially great and he would be an upgrade on Xavier Rhodes, whose play has slipped since 2017. Ramsey has played in every Jaguars game since his rookie season and has nine interceptions in that time.