Vikings sign veteran punter Britton Colquitt, release Matt Wile

If Matt Wile thought his job as the Vikings’ punter was safe on Saturday when Minnesota jettisoned Kaare Vedvik in the roster cutdown to 53 players, he found out that wasn’t the case on Sunday.

The Vikings decided to release Wile and signed veteran Britton Colquitt.

Colquitt, 34, was released by the Browns this weekend after spending the past three seasons with Cleveland. He also was Denver’s punter for six years and was on the Broncos’ Super Bowl championships team in 2015. That club was coached by Vikings’ assistant head coach Gary Kubiak. The Star Tribune reported that Colquitt was going to sign with Buffalo before he decided on the Vikings in large part because of Kubiak’s presence.

Colquitt’s 45.4-yard average ranked 12th in the NFL last season, though his 38.2-yard net was 30th in the league. Wile’s average of 45.2 was 15th and his net of 41.5 yards was tied for ninth. Colquitt had two punts blocked; Wile had one blocked.

Colquitt also will likely serve as the holder for Dan Bailey after Wile and receiver Chad Beebe worked in that role during the preseason. Colquitt is the son of former NFL punter Craig Colquitt, the younger brother of Kansas City punter Dustin Colquitt, and nephew of former NFL punter Jimmy Colquitt.

The Vikings also announced they had signed rookie punter Chase McLaughlin (Illinois)to their practice squad.