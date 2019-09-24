Report: Vikings to sign Laquon Treadwell

With two receivers down, the Minnesota Vikings are bringing back a familiar face. ESPN is reporting that the Vikings will sign former 2016 first-round pick Laquon Treadwell.

It's confirmed.The Vikings are re-signing Laquon Treadwell today sources tell myself and @AdamSchefter. Minnesota is going to re-evaluate Chad Beebe's ankle injury in a week or so from what I was told, but Treadwell provides depth in the short term behind Thielen, Diggs & Johnson — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 24, 2019

Treadwell was released on cutdown day following a training camp in which he rarely saw first-team reps. He worked out for several teams following his release but was not signed. The Vikings replaced him with former Washington receiver Josh Doctson but he suffered an injury shortly after his arrival and was placed on injured reserve. On Sunday receiver Chad Beebe suffered an ankle injury, leaving the Vikings with only three receivers.

Over his first three seasons with the Vikings Treadwell caught 56 passes for 517 yards and one touchdown.