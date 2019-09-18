The Vikings should trade for Jalen Ramsey

These two things are true about the Minnesota Vikings: They are in the midst of a winning window and a championship can only be won on the back of their defense. If we all accept those two premises, the Vikings should be on the phone with the Jacksonville Jaguars about disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Last week in a 13-12 loss to the Houston Texans, Ramsey got into an altercation with head coach Doug Marrone. Following the game ESPN reported that Ramsey asked to be traded.

“I want to f—ing win,” Ramsey said in a press conference on Tuesday in which he also claimed leaks of his request came from the team and not him.

The price tag would no doubt be high. The Jags reportedly want two first-round picks. Of course it’s unlikely they could actually snag that much draft capital considering young star DB Minkah Fitzpatrick was traded to Pittsburgh this week for one first-rounder and change.

Assume that the Vikings would have to part with their 2020 first-round selection and possibly current starting cornerback Xavier Rhodes in order to make the cap space work. Considering both players’ recent performances and future outlook, such a deal would not only raise the level of play from the current defense but set up the Vikings with a No. 1 corner for years to come.

In his first three seasons, Ramsey allowed opposing quarterbacks ratings of 76.6, 66.4 and 73.8 when throwing into his coverage (per PFF). In 2017, he graded as the NFL’s second best corner in terms of pass coverage and 14th best in tackling. He was fifth in interceptions and 11th in pass breakups.

Last year the Jaguars began to deteriorate around Marrone and Ramsey’s grades slipped — though he still ranked as the 24th best corner in the NFL. Some have speculated that the Jags have used more zone coverage with Ramsey than in previous years.

In past years Rhodes was the Vikings’ version of Ramsey but last season Rhodes ranked 72nd of 78 corners by PFF grades. Against Green Bay last week the veteran corner gave up seven completions on seven targets for 93 yards and committed a pass interference penalties. His grades last year were greatly impacted by a high number of pass interference calls.

Considering Mike Zimmer’s past success with cornerbacks, it’s likely that Ramsey would become an “island” corner with the Vikings, allowing him to jump right into the defensive system. He would give the Vikings the missing piece to getting back to 2017 form when they ranked No. 1 in the NFL in fewest points allowed and fewest yards allowed.

As for the matter of giving up draft capital, the Vikings would be getting a 25-year-old star who is likely to stay at the top of his game for another five-to-seven years. There are more questions than answers at the cornerback position going forward. Will the Vikings re-sign Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander? Will Mike Hughes become a top-notch player? Ramsey will need a new contract but cap space opened by Rhodes would allow the Vikings to keep him long term.

The Vikings made a similar win-now move when they traded a first-round pick for Sam Bradford in 2016. Despite giving up the pick they still landed Dalvin Cook and starting left guard Pat Elflein in the following draft.

One concern about Ramsey has been his volatile personality but Zimmer has plenty of past experience with players like Adam Jones and Vontaze Burfict. Players have recently signed long-term deals and returned to stay within the Vikings’ culture. And if he just wants to win, they still have high odds at winning the NFC North with the Packers, Bears and Lions all showing weaknesses.

With star players taking their own futures into their hands, the Vikings could be a major beneficiary of their success over the past five years under Zimmer.