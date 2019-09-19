Upon return Hughes will add much-needed depth to Vikings secondary

EAGAN — Early in Sunday’s 21-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers, it was clear the Minnesota Vikings could have used some help in the secondary.

On third-and-5, Aaron Rodgers found star receiver Davante Adams lined up across from hybrid safety/nickel/linebacker Jayron Kearse. Even the best corners in the NFL can’t track Adams so it wasn’t a shock to see a 21-yard gain to set the Packers up inside the red zone. Five plays later, Geronimo Allison scored on a 12-yard touchdown pass in front of Nate Meadors, who had just been elevated from the practice squad.

The Vikings held Rodgers and the Packers to only one more touchdown and slowed Green Bay to just 6.1 yards per pass attempt by the end of the game but that was largely because of tremendous pass rush from defensive ends Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen. With starting nickel corner Mackensie Alexander out and Xavier Rhodes missing snaps in Week 1 and struggling at times in Green Bay, 2018 first-round pick Mike Hughes’ return could be coming just in time.

Hughes practiced in full on Wednesday and Thursday, indicating he has a strong chance to play this week.

“For me to be able to go full practice and do every session, every period with my teammates, it’s just a blessing,” Hughes said. “I’m taking everything in stride and I’m just ready to play.”

He was listed as doubtful last week. Head coach Mike Zimmer said he will potentially get the green light to play Hughes on Friday.

It has been a long road for the University of Central Florida star, who went down with an ACL tear and damage to other ligaments in Week 6 last year against the Arizona Cardinals. All throughout camp he practiced on the side rehabbing, spending hours with trainers working to re-gain his strength.

“Everybody was on me about getting back on the right path, staying focused and no getting down on myself, staying positive,” Hughes said. “That’s one of the most important things, staying strong mentally.”

When he does return, Hughes said he will play with a knee brace in his first game back.

“I don’t feel like it slows me down at all,” he said.

With rumors the Vikings could be in the mix for Jalen Ramsey, getting Hughes back will feel like they acquired a new corner considering he only saw the field for 244 defensive snaps in ’18. Though the 5-foot-10 defensive back said that last year’s training camp and handful of snaps helped him gain an far greater understanding of the game.

“Especially playing nickel, that was my first year playing nickel last year, so a year with that under my belt, I’m a lot more comfortable making calls and certain adjustments,” Hughes said. “A lot of things I did last year carried over to this year and those things will play a big factor. I’ll be ready.”

It’s hard to say how much action Hughes could see if he debuts Sunday against the Raiders but even a rotational role splitting the nickel snaps with Kearse would give the Vikings a boost in coverage. No matter the role or snap count, Hughes said he is ready to jump back into the mix.

“I’ll be thinking about it but I won’t be shying away from any contact,” Hughes said. “I like to see myself as a true performer so whenever I get a chance to stick my nose in there, I’ll do it. I won’t be thinking about my knee, just play ball.”