Vikings announce practice squad, including QB Browning

The Minnesota Vikings filled eight of 10 spots on the practice squad on Sunday. The group is highlighted by quarterback Jake Browning, who they signed as an undrafted free agent from Washington this offseason.

During the final preseason game, GM Rick Spielman praised Browning on the broadcast saying that he was a player that the front office had liked coming out of college.

Other notable players on the practice squad include fullback Khari Blasingame, who may have a future in the backfield if he follows a similar development curve to current fullback CJ Ham and tackle Aviante Collins, a versatile player whose career path has been slowed by injuries.

Linebacker Devante Downs spent last season on the active roster after being selected in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. He and fifth-round pick Cameron Smith provide depth at one of the Vikings’ deepest positions.

Receiver Dillon Mitchell was a seventh-round pick out of Oregon. His athleticism and college production made the former Duck an intriguing draft prospect.

The full list is below: