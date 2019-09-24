Vikings bring back Marcus Sherels, announce Laquon Treadwell signing

How important was Chad Beebe to the Vikings? He might have been the team’s No. 3 wide receiver but the potentially season-ending injury he suffered on Sunday forced the Vikings to bring back two players to replace him.

The team officially announced Tuesday afternoon that it had signed wide receiver Laquon Treadwell after releasing the 2016 first-round pick in the final preseason cuts, and also re-signed cornerback Marcus Sherels to serve as its punt returner. Beebe had opened the season in that role but reportedly suffered torn ligaments in his ankle in Sunday’s victory over Oakland.

Sherels, 31, spent his first nine seasons with the Vikings before joining the New Orleans Saints during the offseason. The native of Rochester, Minn., and former Gophers players was injured in training camp with the Saints and released a day after being placed on injured reserve.

Sherels was used primarily as a punt returner with the Vikings and his 10.4-yard career average on returns is tied for first in franchise history. He also holds the Vikings record with five career punt returns for touchdowns.

To create room on the 53-man roster, the Vikings put Beebe on injured reserve and placed linebacker Devante Downs on waivers.