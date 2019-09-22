Vikings inactives: Anthony Barr won’t play against Raiders

MINNEAPOLIS — Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr is on the inactive list for today’s game against Oakland because of a groin injury. Barr was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report after being limited in practice Wednesday and Friday and sitting out Thursday.

Cornerback Mike Hughes is active for Sunday’s game, meaning he is set to make his return after having his rookie season ended by an ACL injury last October. Cornerback Mackensie Alexander (elbow) will miss a second consecutive game after being declared “out” by the Vikings on Friday. Hughes could play a key role in the Vikings’ nickel package against the Raiders.

Linebacker Ben Gedeon (groin) and guard Pat Elflein (knee) are active after both missed the Vikings’ loss last Sunday at Green Bay.

Barr has played in all 16 regular-season games twice in his six-year NFL career. He missed four games as a rookie in 2014 because of a knee injury; sat out two games in 2015; and then sat out three games last season because of a knee injury. That ended a streak of 41 consecutive regular-season games started by Barr.

Did the Vikings misplay their hand this past year with Anthony Barr?@MatthewColler and @jzulgad discussed how the Vikings should've "flipped their money" with defensive players. pic.twitter.com/hFgtYEp8KG — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) September 22, 2019

Barr, who has been named to four consecutive Pro Bowls, signed a five-year, $67.5 million contract to remain with the Vikings last March. That included a $13 million signing bonus and $33 million guaranteed. Barr initially had agreed to a five-year contract with the New York Jets that reportedly would have paid him $15 million per season but he changed his mind at the last minute and re-signed with Minnesota.