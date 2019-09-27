Vikings injury report: Starting guard to miss game because of concussion

The Vikings will be without Josh Kline for Sunday’s game in Chicago.

The right guard was declared out on Friday’s injury report because of a concussion suffered last Sunday against Oakland. He likely will be replaced by Dakota Dozier, who started in place of Pat Elflein at left guard in Week 2.

Mackensie Alexander, who is the Vikings’ top corner in the nickel package, missed the past two games because of an elbow injury but is listed as questionable. Backup linebacker Kentrell Brothers is out after suffering a wrist injury in practice this week.

The Bears will be without wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, who suffered a concussion in Monday’s game at Washington. Gabriel caught six passes for 75 yards and three touchdowns in Chicago’s 31-15 victory.

Listed as questionable for the Bears are defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (knee), kicker Eddy Pineiro (knee), tight end Trey Burton (groin) and tackle Kyle Long (hip).