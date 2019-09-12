Report: Vikings place Josh Doctson on injured reserve

Wide receiver Josh Doctson showed up on the Vikings injury report on Wednesday because of a hamstring injury that limited him in practice.

On Thursday morning, it turned out that Doctson would be far more than limited. He was placed on injured reserve because of a leg injury but is a candidate to return later, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Vikings signed Doctson after Washington let him go in its final cuts. Doctson, 26, was selected by Washington with the 22nd pick in the first round of the 2016 draft. Laquon Treadwell, who was released by the Vikings in their final cuts this year, was taken one pick later.