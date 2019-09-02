Vikings reportedly sign former Washington receiver Josh Doctson

The Minnesota Vikings are adding a familiar set of hands for Kirk Cousins.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Vikings have reached an agreement with former first-round pick Josh Doctson, who caught 81 passes for 1,100 yards over three years in Washington — two of those years with Cousins as his quarterback.

The Vikings now have five wide receivers on their roster heading into Week 1.