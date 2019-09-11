Vikings safety earns NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors

Vikings safety Anthony Harris had the best game of his NFL career on Sunday as he picked off two passes and recovered a fumble in a 28-12 season-opening victory over Atlanta at U.S. Bank Stadium.

On Wednesday, Harris received recognition for that performance as he was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. It marked the fourth consecutive season opener in which a Viking has received NFC Player of the Week honors. Harris is the fifth Vikings defensive back under coach Mike Zimmer to win the award.

The Vikings scored 21 points off Harris’ takeaways. He also had five tackles, three solo, and broke up three passes. Harris’ four interceptions since Week 11 of the 2018 season are tied for the most in the NFL.