Vikings schedule calls for Cousins to turn around big-game woes

EAGAN — There was nothing else Kirk Cousins could say following his worst game since becoming a full-time starter in 2015 by Pro Football Focus grades and ESPN’s QBR rating aside from, “just can’t happen.”

A day that was filled with overthrows and fumbles was capped by a goal line interception that clinched the 21-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers. All said and done Cousins went 14-for-32, 230 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, a traditional rating of 52.9, PFF score of 25.8 (out of 100) and 8.3 (out of 100) QBR.

The poor performance on the Lambeau stage put Cousins’ career woes in big games under the microscope again. There are many ways to come to the same conclusion when it comes to the veteran quarterback’s career under the brightest lights. Here’s two — his PFF grades in must-win games and his record vs. winning teams:

PFF grades in Cousins’ biggest games:

— 2015 Wild Card game vs. Green Bay: 44.0 (season grade: 71.6)

— 2016 win-and-in vs. Giants: 69.4 (season grade: 80.6)

— 2017 facing elimination vs. Dallas: 66.7 (season grade: 70.0)

— 2018 win-and-in vs. Bears: 58.6 (season grade: 79.3)

Cousins vs. Winning Teams

2018: 1-6 record, four games under 90 passer rating

2015-2017: 4-16 record, 12 games under 90 passer rating

Buried within the numbers against good teams are memorable lapses. Last season alone included a fumble against the Rams on the final possession, a pick-six against the Saints, a backward throw against Seattle and a heated sideline argument with receiver Adam Thielen in Week 17.

The baffling interception against the Packers is another short story on a pile of losing scripts in the most important moments.

On Monday head coach Mike Zimmer was asked what the team can do in order to coax the best out of Cousins in important moments.

“I just think play within himself as far as if the play’s not there, throw the ball away,” Zimmer said. “He knows that. It’s not anything different than anything. I think, like every position, we’re coaching the heck out of him and trying to do the same thing with the offensive line and receivers and DBs and everybody else.”

The Vikings head coach did point out following the game that Cousins’ 45-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs showed the level of talent that his quarterback possesses. His tone wasn’t any different one day later.

“He made some really good throws and then he missed some,” Zimmer continued. “Sometimes that’s going to happen, but we’ll continue to work on it and make sure the receivers and quarterback and everybody else is on the same page. There was some miscommunication there yesterday.”

In the past Cousins has had some impressive bounce-back games following poor showings.

Last year he posted a 117.3 rating and 84.9 PFF grade against Los Angeles after a stunning loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. His second worst game of the year, a 47.8-graded game against Seattle was followed by his second highest graded game, a dominating win over Miami in which he managed an 86.6 grade and 112.2 rating.

Facing off with Oakland gives Cousins the perfect chance to get back on track. The Raiders have given up the most passing yards in the NFL through two weeks. But the remainder of the schedule calls for Cousins to prove he can win big games.

In two weeks they travel to Soldier Field to play the Chicago Bears’ outstanding defense. Two weeks after that, the Philadelphia Eagles come to US Bank Stadium. The following week they travel to division foe Detroit.

And then the really difficult stretch begins. After a primetime game against Washington, the Vikings will pit their $84 million quarterback up against Patrick Mahomes at Kansas City, then on Sunday Night Football versus Dallas’s dominating defense and coming out of the bye in Week 13 Minnesota travels to Seattle.

The end of the year isn’t any easier with a road game against Phillip Rivers and the Chargers and then division games against Green Bay and Chicago.

In total, from Week 4 through Week 17, the Vikings play either a division foe, a team with the 2018 NFL MVP or a primetime game in 10 of 13 games.

So while the loss to Green Bay on the road may seem like more evidence that Cousins struggles in the most important games, he is going to have every opportunity to rewrite the narrative over the next 14 games.