Vikings starting guard out against Packers; Mackensie Alexander also inactive

GREEN BAY, WIS. — Vikings right guard Pat Elflein is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Packers because of a knee injury he suffered in the season opener a week ago against Atlanta.

Elflein, who was moved from center to guard this season, was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday, after sitting out Wednesday, and was listed as questionable on the injury report. Dakota Dozier will replace Elflein. Dozier signed with the Vikings last April after being drafted by the Jets in the fourth round in 2014.

Other notable inactives for the Vikings include cornerback Mackensie Alexander (elbow) and linebacker Ben Gedeon (groin). Eric Wilson will start in place of Gedeon. It’s expected that safety Jayron Kearse will take many of Alexander’s snaps in the nickel defense. Cornerback Mike Hughes, who is recovering from a knee injury suffered last season, also is inactive.

The Vikings also made a roster move on Saturday, signing linebacker Devante Downs to the active roster from the practice squad and waiving cornerback Mark Field.