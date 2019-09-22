Vikings tidbits: Dalvin Cook sets a record, Eric Wilson fills in, Mike Hughes returns

MINNEAPOLIS — Throughout the offseason the Minnesota Vikings made it clear that Dalvin Cook was going to be the centerpiece of their offense. They could not have been more correct through three games.

Cook has topped 100 yards in each of his first three games, becoming the first running back in team history to do so. The feat becomes even more impressive considering he followed future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson.

Head coach Mike Zimmer said that there are many contributors to Cook’s early success.

“Our coaches are doing a good job scheming…I think the offensive line is doing a really good job of getting on the right people and creating some space,” Zimmer said. “[Cook] doesn’t need a lot of space because he’s really good at slithering through holes. Maybe the most impressive thing about him is toughness in the tackles. He doesn’t ever want to go down but he’s a physical runner with great speed and home run ability.”

Cook averaged 6.9 yards per carry against the Raiders and his 110 yards bumped his season total to 375 yards. He added four catches for 33 yards on Sunday.

On the matter of whether the Vikings can continually win with the ground game, Zimmer said:

“Every team is different. For us it might be the key….we’re running the ball so well today that we’re popping eight, nine, 10, 12 yards and when you do that it makes it a little more conducive to sticking with it. They won’t all be like that. Chicago will be a very difficult team to run the ball on, I’m sure. But we’re going to go in there and give it a shot.”

Additional notes

— Eric Wilson took the place of Anthony Barr, who was out with a groin injury. The third-year linebacker has become a reliable fill-in and role player on the Vikings defense. He finished with a team-leading 11 tackles and two sacks.

“I thought Eric Wilson played well today,” Zimmer said.

“He contributed big time for this team,” fellow linebacker Eric Kendricks said. “He’s smart, he works hard and he has that mentality — and that mentality is hard to get but he has it. He’s good man.”

— Cornerback Mike Hughes returned to game action for the first time since tearing his ACL in Week 6 last season.

“I think it was really good for Mike to get out there and get his feet wet,” Zimmer said. “He missed some tackles but I think the part about the apprehension, when you first go out there and you haven’t played in over a year, it’s important you go out there — and I knew he was going to be a little rusty — but he’s going to continue to get better and better now as it goes forward once he starts continuing to build on his confidence.”

— Reports before the game said that the NFL was going to do its best to reduce the holding penalties around the league. That was not exactly the case in Minnesota.

“I was on a conference call Friday about a lot of this stuff and supposedly if a guy gets his hand outside the framework, as long as he brings it back inside right away — which I thought Riley [Reiff] did — then it’s not supposed to be called,” Zimmer said. “I think it’s still a work in progress for the league and they’ll figure it out.”

— Rookie tight end Irv Smith led the Vikings in receiving on Sunday with three catches for 60 yards. Previously he had just one reception.

“I think he showed some really good things today,” Zimmer said. “His athleticism in the passing game, he beat man coverage once today, so I think that can be another important factor for us.

“We’re continuing to use [tight ends]. We have to continue to spread the ball around.”

— The Vikings pass rush was dominant as usual at US Bank Stadium. Zimmer said the Raiders were forced to use maximum protections on passing downs.

“People do not want us to blitz them, so be it. We just get a chance to rush on tight ends, we get a chance to cover, we get a chance to do some other things.

— Zimmer liked the fact that Cousins picked up 10 yards on a run. He has emphasized Cousins proving to opponents that he can make plays off schedule.

“I think you do it and then you get more comfortable with it. He’s been practicing it a little bit more in practice and then some things opened up for him in the game today. So the more you do that, the more confidence builds and the more chance that you will continue to do it.”