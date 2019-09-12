Will 10-pass game give Vikings an edge vs. Packers?

EAGAN — One thing the Minnesota Vikings can be sure about heading into Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers: Kirk Cousins’ arm will not be tired.

The Vikings quarterback only threw 10 passes in the Vikings 28-12 win over the Atlanta Falcons. That means the revamped Green Bay defense does not have much to study when it comes to the Vikings new Kubiak/Stefanski passing game.

“We specifically talked about that, Diggsy (Stefon Diggs) and Adam (Thielen) and I on the sideline

during the second half of the ballgame,” Stefanski said Thursday. “We talked about all the things on that call sheet that we can save and hold for another week. Certainly, as a coach, you want to try all these things and in a game. You’d love to have 100 plays and try all these fun things you’ve been practicing on, but there is a level of trust in knowing that those plays are good and saved for another day.”

When Cousins did throw the ball, he was highly effective, completing a 23-yard touchdown to Adam Thielen and 31-yard play-action pass to Stefon Diggs. Overall he completed 8-of-10 for 90 yards with a 140.8 rating and graded as Pro Football Focus’s 11th ranked passer.

The Vikings’ QB said he can see potential value in having the Packers defense going into Sunday’s NFC North contest cold.

“Any time you can provide mystery to what you do as an offense, it can’t hurt,” Cousins said. “Hopefully it does keep them off balance…I know that they are going to have to keep them off guard either way and have a good mix of run and pass.”

Last year Cousins had one of his best games at Lambeau Field. He threw for 425 yards and four touchdowns, most of which came in the second half when the Vikings led a comeback from down 22-7.

“Every game calls for something different usually,” he said. “You have to put together a larger sample size than one game to know what we are going to look like or how we are going to challenge defenses.”

Throughout the offseason head coach Mike Zimmer made it known that he would prefer better run-pass balance than last season when the Vikings had a 65/35 ratio in favor of throwing the ball. However, he would be happy to come out of Lambeau with a win no matter how many passes it takes.

“We didn’t’ go into last week’s game saying we’re going to throw 10 times,” Zimmer said. “Maybe we’ll throw it 48 again. I don’t know, we’ll see. We’re going to do whatever we need to do to win.”