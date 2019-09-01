Zulgad: Lesson learned? Vikings should have never put Kaare Vedvik in position to fail

Maybe things were too quiet for Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer. Perhaps that’s why the Vikings general manager and coach decided they needed some drama in their lives and what better way to add it than to tinker, toy and fidget with the positions you probably know the least about.

Maybe that’s why three weeks ago, Spielman decided to send one of his prized draft picks, a fifth-round selection in 2020, to the Baltimore Ravens for kicker and punter Kaare Vedvik. Kicker Dan Bailey and punter Matt Wile had arrived at training camp facing no competition, but one of them, or both of them, obviously irritated Spielman and Zimmer enough that the strong-legged Vedvik was acquired.

So was Vedvik competing for the kicking job or the punting job? I don’t believe that anyone with the Vikings revealed that information but, hey, if a guy who had never appeared in a regular-season game was worth a fifth-round pick he must have been close to a sure thing, right? Um, not exactly.

Vedvik arrived in Minnesota having made 12-of-13 field-goal attempts in the preseason in the past two years after going undrafted in 2018. He made all four of his field goals, including a 55-yard attempt, and had two punts of more than 50 yards in the Ravens’ exhibition opener.

But, just like Daniel Carlson did in his brief stint with the Vikings last season after being a fifth-round pick, Vedvik melted under the pressure that young specialists seem to feel under Zimmer. Vedvik missed 3-of-4 field-goal attempts in the Vikings’ preseason games and had a punt returned for a touchdown on Thursday in Buffalo. Clearly, the presence of new kicking consultant Nate Kaeding, a former NFL kicker, had little impact.

The thought was that Spielman would go to great lengths to try and save face by keeping Vedvik on the roster. That didn’t happen as Vedvik was let go in the cutdown to 53 players on Saturday. Spielman might have thought that after Vedvik’s poor showing that he would pass through waivers and the Vikings could sign him to their practice squad.

The Jets claimed Vedvik on Sunday and, just like that, a fifth-round pick had been flushed for nothing. Wonder if Zygi Wilf will ask about that one? The assumption now is that Vedvik was competing with Wile for the punting job — and that likely means Vedvik would have held for Bailey on field-goal attempts — but that’s just a guess.

What makes little sense is the Vikings signed veteran punter Britton Colquitt on Sunday after he was let go the previous day by Cleveland. The Vikings will have their third new punter in three seasons.

Veteran Ryan Quigley held the job in 2017 and averaged 42.2 yards per attempt. That put him last among NFL punters. The Vikings claimed Wile off waivers just before last season and released Quigley. Wile averaged 45.2 yards per punt in his first full season to finish 15th in the NFL.

What’s difficult to figure out is if the Vikings were dissatisfied with Wile, why didn’t they just wait until the end of camp to see who was cut? Signing Colquitt is fine if you’ve lost faith in Wile, but why bother with Vedvik? There were other teams that were after Vedvik, including NFC North rival Chicago, but Bears coach Matt Nagy plays more mind games with kickers than Zimmer so Vedvik would have had the same problems in Chicago.

Also, if you have an inexperienced player, like the 25-year-old Vedvik, why not make it clear to everyone, including him, what job he’s competing for when he arrives?

With the value Spielman puts on picks, he should never again risk selecting a kicker or punter in the draft or trading a pick for someone who uses their foot for a living as long as Zimmer is his coach. It’s pretty clear that veteran kickers and punters can have issues attempting to successfully ply their craft under Zimmer. Younger guys seemingly have no shot. Carlson’s meltdown early last season — and his impressive rebound in Oakland under Jon Gruden — indicate that you need to be a hardened veteran to kick for Zimmer.

Bailey was far from perfect in training camp practices, but he made all three of his field-goal attempts in the exhibition season and also made all six of his extra-point tries.

Bailey also is 31 years old and entering his ninth season. Colquitt is 34 and entering his 10th season. There is little doubt that something will go wrong for both of them this season. Missed field goals, or extra points, by Bailey. A poor punt by Colquitt. Both have enough experience that if Zimmer starts ranting at them they should have the ability to move on, unless they are cut on the spot. Or, like Blair Walsh, simply melt under the pressure.

But at least veteran kickers and punters should have a chance in these situations. Guys like Carlson and Vedvik had no shot. Which is why it’s odd that either one ended up in Minnesota.