Zulgad: Making their Case: Bears will set their sights on Kirk Cousins after making Keenum’s life miserable

Kirk Cousins might have only played a supporting role in the Vikings’ 20-point victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday but at least the quarterback could enjoy the win. He attempted 21 passes, threw no interceptions and was not sacked. It was about as relaxing a day as an NFL QB can have in 2019.

One of the NFL’s highest-paid game managers will have no such luxury this Sunday at Soldier Field. If there were any doubts about how miserable of day Cousins might be in for against Chicago’s relentless defense, they were removed on Monday night as the Bears sacked Washington quarterback Case Keenum four times, intercepted him three times (including one that was returned for a touchdown) and forced him to fumble three times (two of which the former Viking lost).

Washington fell to 0-3 and Jay Gruden might be out of a job sooner rather than later, so overall you can’t compare the Vikings and Washington. But you can compare the offensive lines of the two teams — and more specifically the pass protection abilities of those lines — and that’s why it’s likely Cousins and coach Mike Zimmer did not sleep well Monday night.

Not with visions of linebackers Khalil Mack (two sacks and two forced fumbles) and Danny Trevathan (one sack; one tackle for a loss; two quarterback hurries; and one forced fumble) and dominant defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (one quarterback hurry and one fumble recovery) going through their heads. And that’s only a start when it comes to a defense that played so well last season that the Denver Broncos hired Chicago defensive coordinator Vic Fangio as their head coach last offseason. Former Colts coach Chuck Pagano replaced Fangio.

Dalvin Cook has earned early-season praise as he has moved to the top of the NFL in rushing with 375 yards and four touchdowns in three games. But Cook and a Vikings run game that gained 211 yards on Sunday are going to find it far more difficult against a Bears team that is fifth in the NFL in rushing defense (68.7 yards per game) through three weeks. That doesn’t mean the Vikings are going to go away from the run and that’s probably a wise choice. The Vikings’ offensive line has done an excellent job of run blocking. Keeping the pocket clean for Cousins has been another issue.

The Vikings’ defense likely will get consistent pressure on Mitch Trubisky and confuse the third-year quarterback into making a few mistakes. But Trubisky has the mobility to escape pressure and keep plays alive by scrambling.

The Vikings have attempted to get Cousins on the move more, but after watching the Bears make Keenum’s life miserable it’s hard not to be concerned about Cousins’ well-being. The Bears are fifth in the NFL with 11 sacks; Minnesota has 10 sacks. It will be interesting to see how many guys the Vikings keep in to help with blocking.

One lasting image from the Vikings’ loss in a Sunday night game at Soldier Field last season, was seeing left tackle Riley Reiff attempt to take on Mack at one point. How Reiff didn’t have any help was baffling and there is little chance first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and assistant head coach Gary Kubiak will make a similar request.

The ferociousness of the Bears’ defense doesn’t mean the Vikings have no chance in this game. They are only 2-point underdogs and Zimmer’s teams are 2-2 in their last four at Soldier Field. The question for both teams is how do they plan to score points? An ill-timed Trubisky pass that ends up in the hands of Vikings safety Harrison Smith? An under-pressure Cousins desperate to unload the ball heaving it into the arms of Bears safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix? Trubisky or Cousins losing the ball on a sack?

Through three games we know the Vikings have an excellent defense, we know they have a very good running game and we know their passing offense is suspect despite the fact they have two standout wide receivers in Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. Even with the flaws, this recipe has been good enough for the Vikings to win two of their first three games.

The Vikings will try to make it three of four using largely the same formula. Cousins might be able to mix in a few short passes Sunday, but anything that leaves him standing in the pocket means the Vikings will be running the risk of having to turn to Sean Mannion. If that wasn’t clear already, it certainly was after watching Keenum’s outing on Monday.