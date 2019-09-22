Zulgad: Runaway: Dalvin Cook continues to establish himself as one of NFL’s best running backs in rout of Raiders

MINNEAPOLIS — The Vikings elected to introduce their offense before Sunday’s game against Oakland which seemed like a questionable decision considering Kirk Cousins’ performance last weekend in Green Bay.

The crowd of 66,738 at U.S. Bank Stadium left Cousins largely unscathed as he dashed onto the field but they reserved their loudest cheers for the superstar of this offense, running back Dalvin Cook. Cook entered Sunday leading the NFL with 265 yards rushing and three touchdowns. He departed having added 110 yards on 16 carries (an incredible 6.9 yards per attempt) with another score and also having caught a team-high four passes for 33 yards in a 34-14 victory over the feeble Raiders.

There was very little to be taken away from the Vikings’ performance. The Raiders are an atrocious collection that put up the occasional fight but for the most part simply rolled over. Cousins, as he did in the Vikings’ 28-12 season-opening victory over the Falcons, served as the offensive manager for Sunday’s game. Cousins completed 15 of 21 passes for 174 yards with a touchdown. Aside from tripping over center Garrett Bradbury’s foot on the first play from scrimmage, there were few hiccups from Cousins in large part because he wasn’t really needed.

A week ago, Cousins had one of his worst performances in two seasons with the Vikings, completing 14 of 32 passes for 230 yards with a touchdown and two picks in a 21-16 loss to the Packers. That was a shame because it ruined Cook’s masterful day that included 154 yards rushing on 20 carries and a 75-yard touchdown dash. He also caught three passes for 37 yards.

This time there was no way Cousins could spoil Cook’s day. While it remains a question what Cousins can do against tougher opponents, Cook is proving each Sunday that it doesn’t matter whether he’s facing good or bad. He is among the elite running backs in the NFL.

“I don’t get into the whole hype and the whole talk about, ‘best back this,’ I just try to go put it on film each and every week,” Cook said. “Tomorrow is another workday for me, try to go get better.”

On Sunday, Cook became the first Vikings player to rush for 100 yards in the first three games of any season. This is a franchise that spent much of eight seasons focusing its offense around Adrian Peterson and, yet, Cook is doing things that Peterson never accomplished. And he’s doing it while proving himself to be a better all-around player than Peterson.

.@Vikings RB @dalvincook became the 5th player in @NFL history to rush for 110+ yards and a TD in each of his team's first three games of a season. The four other players to accomplish the feat are all enshrined in the @ProFootballHOF. #NFL100 #OAKvsMIN pic.twitter.com/MxxstBhh9g — NFL345 (@NFL345) September 22, 2019

Cook is the focal point of a Vikings ground game that finished with a season-best 211 yards on Sunday. Coach Mike Zimmer made it clear he wanted to run the ball when he hired veteran offensive mind Gary Kubiak to install his scheme. It helps to have Cook as the centerpiece of that attack and third-round pick Alexander Mattison has proven to be a nice complementary piece running behind a line that is far better opening holes for its backs than it is protecting its quarterback.

What makes Cook’s running style so impressive is that he has the ability to find holes and escaped untouched and then turn around and punish defenders trying to tackle him. Cook had one run Sunday on which he broke five tackles on a 15-yard gain to the Oakland 16-yard line that ended with Mattison’s 10-yard touchdown run.

“(Cook) doesn’t need a lot of space because he’s really good at slithering through holes,” Zimmer said. “He doesn’t ever want to go down, but he’s a physical runner with great speed and home run ability.”

Cook said he prides himself on breaking the first tackle. His teammates have become used to seeing that. “I think it’s just getting those tough yards,” wide receiver Adam Thielen said of what makes Cook so successful. “He’s a guy that doesn’t go down on the first hit. We’ve got to remember that when we’re blocking for him to just keep working and keep getting guys covered up because you never know when he’s going to break three, four tackles and where it could go from a 15-, 20-yard run to a touchdown.”

There are two concerns with this approach. One, is losing fumbles by trying to get a few extra yards that might not be worth it. This was a problem for Peterson, who had issues with fumbles throughout his time in Minnesota, but Cook has yet to fumble this season. The second is that the Vikings must keep Cook healthy and so while they benefit from his tough style of running, they also need him to be smart about how much punishment he takes.

Cook lasted only four games into his rookie season before suffering an ACL injury. He was slowed early last season because of a hamstring injury and also was kept on a “pitch count” in other games as the Vikings tried to limit the wear and tear on their prized running back. This season there are no limitations, only expectations.

Cook said he “feels great,” and welcomes the fact that in a league that focuses on the pass, he is part of an offense that wants to run the ball. “It’s part of our head coach’s identity,” Cook said. “That comes with the old-school, Zim rules. We know the type of defense we’ve got. If we can keep this thing close and keep this thing manageable for us to go win a football game, that’s part of running the football and taking shots and making big plays and just converting. That’s just part of what Zim likes to do, so I like it.”

That scheme will be tested against a good Bears defense in Soldier Field, a place where the Vikings have had their struggles. “I have a sour taste in my mouth from last year,” Cook said, referring to the fact the Vikings’ loss to the Bears in Week 17 at U.S. Bank Stadium cost them a playoff berth. “Kind of left off on a weird note. But, new team, new identity, new year, we’ve got something to prove. We’re trying to go win a football game each and every week and the Bears are our next test.”

There is little question Cook will pass that test. It remains to be seen if Cousins and the passing game can do the same.