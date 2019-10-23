Adam Thielen is out for Thursday night

For the first time in Adam Thielen’s career, he will miss a game.

The Minnesota Vikings’ Pro Bowl receiver suffered a hamstring injury on a touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. He did not return to the game. Following the win over the Lions, Thielen said he was hoping to play Thursday night against Washington but the Vikings announced on Wednesday that he will sit out. Thielen’s absence breaks a streak of 87 straight appearances for the Vikings.

This season Thielen has 27 receptions for 391 and a league-leading six touchdowns.

In his place the Vikings will use seventh-round receiver Bisi Johnson. He’s grabbed 13 passes for 134 yards and one touchdown.