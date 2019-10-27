Assessing the Vikings’ 2019 draft at the midway point

The Minnesota Vikings selected 12 players in the 2019 draft and nine of them have appeared at least one game and seven have played in all eight games. Let’s have a look at the role each player has carved out and what the second half may have in store…

Center, Garrett Bradbury (18th overall)

What we’ve learned:

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said some of Bradbury’s early games featured “welcome to the NFL moments.” That’s putting it lightly. Through the first four weeks of the season Bradbury was dominated by his opponent in three of them and ranked dead last among all rookie offensive linemen and all centers by Pro Football Focus. He allowed 13 pressures over those first four weeks.

But over the last four games Bradbury has looked the part. He has given up just three total pressures since his nightmarish outing at Soldier Field in which he allowed five pressures on quarterback Kirk Cousins. By PFF’s grading, he’s scored over a 65 overall grade in each game.

By no means has he become a dominant force, still ranking 28th of 32 centers, but he survived the early punches against extremely difficult competition and has began an upward trajectory.

Second half outlook:

Bradbury should be much more prepared for the Bears and Packers interior defensive lines when he sees them again at the end of the season. Not only has the former NC State standout improved over the last four weeks, the Vikings appear to have found schematic solutions to help the entire offensive line. Without many top-notch defensive tackles on the second half slate, Bradbury has an opportunity to put his tough start in the past and play an important role in both run blocking and pass protection.

Tight end, Irv Smith (50th)

What we’ve learned:

Heading into Sunday’s games, PFF had Smith graded as the 13th best tight end in the NFL this year, which is a remarkable accomplishment for a rookie at a very difficult position for young players. He’s been everything the Vikings hoped, creating big plays (10 first downs on 15 catches) and establishing himself as a solid blocker (13th ranked blocker).

From an X’s and O’s perspective, the Vikings have been able to use Smith in two TE sets to manipulate defenses into bringing in base personnel packages with three linebackers, which has created mismatches and brought extra defenders into the box, setting up explosive play-action plays downfield to Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. The sheer presence of Smith has made the Vikings more unpredictable because he can block, create yards after catch on short passes and run intermediate routes effectively.

Second half outlook:

It’s unlikely that we will see a large change in the way Smith has been use but as he becomes more and more comfortable, it’s possible he will be targeted more than the 17 throws he saw in his direction through the first eight games.

By the end of the season, we may end up viewing the ex-Alabama tight end as one of the up-and-coming players at the position in the NFL.

Running back, Alexander Mattison (102nd)

What we’ve learned:

The Vikings were looking for a replacement for bruising back Latavius Murray — someone who could slam away at defenses and offer a change-up from Dalvin Cook. The third-rounder out of Boise State has been just that. Mattison is tied for 13th in yards after contact, routinely breaking tackles and plowing for extra yardage, even late in games when opponents know he’s getting the ball. Of his 51 carries, nine of them have gone for 10-plus yards and he averages a solid 4.9 yards per carry.

Second half outlook:

Coming into the year it wasn’t clear what the supporting cast behind Cook would look like or how effective they might be if he had to miss time. Mattison has significantly reduced anxieties surrounding Cook’s health. Assuming the Vikings’ MVP-caliber starter remains healthy, there is plenty of value in having a backup who can allow Cook to take the occasional series off or rest late in games that have already been decided. He won’t be the first player featured in the NFL Films season recap but Mattison could certainly be viewed as a sneaky valuable player by the year’s end.

Guard, Dru Samia (114th)

The former Oklahoma guard has been active for one game and played three special teams snaps. When the Vikings have had injuries on the interior of the O-line, they have turned to Dakota Dozier. He made progress during the preseason and has a chance to develop into a starter at some point down the road but it doesn’t appear that Samia will see much time this year unless the Vikings suffer multiple injuries inside.

Linebacker, Cameron Smith (162nd)

Smith was cut and placed on the practice squad out of camp. He was elevated in mid-October because of an injury to Kentrell Brothers. If he has a place on the team at any point, it’s as a special teamer.

Defensive tackle, Armon Watts (190th)

The sixth-round DT falls under the “project” category. He made the 53 but has been inactive each week.

Safety, Marcus Epps (191st)

The Wyoming product has been active each week and played 70 total special teams snaps and 12 defensive snaps.

Tackle, Oli Udoh (193rd)

Udoh is another project who has a spot on the roster but is yet to be active.

Cornerback, Kris Boyd (217th)

Short on defensive backs out of camp, Boyd made the team and saw snaps against Atlanta and Oakland. With Holton Hill returning from suspension and the rest of the cornerbacks healthy, Boyd may find himself on the practice squad.

Wide receiver, Dillon Mitchell (239th)

After putting up huge numbers at Oregon, Mitchell failed to stand out during camp. But he has upside so the Vikings have retained him on the practice squad.

Wide receiver, Bisi Johnson (247th)

What we’ve learned:

As training camp went along, it became clear that Johnson was a cut above the other receivers jockeying for jobs. He started the year behind Chad Beebe and the Vikings traded for Josh Doctson but both suffered injuries so Johnson got his chance and excelled, catching 15 passes for 161 yards and one touchdown. His Football IQ has played a big role in his success. When Adam Thielen went down early in the Vikings’ win over Detroit, he was able to take over the role quickly and then step in during a short week and play No. 2 receiver effectively.

Second half outlook:

It will be interesting to see if/how the Vikings mix in Doctson and Beebe when they return to full health. Johnson has shown enough to retain the role as No. 3 receiver and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the team’s playmakers not named Thielen/Diggs be needed more as the season goes along and defenses attempt to slow down the Vikings’ deep shots to their stars.

Long snapper, Austin Cutting (250th)

Since nobody has noticed the long snapper, that must mean Cutting has been solid.