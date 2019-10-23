Bradbury’s improvement will be tested in primetime

The first four weeks of Garrett Bradbury’s career included a murderer’s row of interior defensive linemen.

In Week 1 the Minnesota Vikings ran away with a win over the Atlanta Falcons but the rookie center had some rough reps against star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Pro Football Focus credited him with a 0.0 pass blocking grade on Kirk Cousins’ 12 drop backs. That means he did not win a single rep.

The following week he matched up with another Pro Bowl talent in Kenny Clark. The veteran nose tackle continually got into the backfield, creating five pressures at Bradbury’s expense. On PFF’s 1-100 scale, he was scored a 16.3 in pass blocking. Two weeks later against the massive Eddie Goldman, the 18th overall pick was manhandled to the tune of five more pressures and a 24.2 pass blocking grade.

After four weeks he was the lowest graded center in the NFL.

But Bradbury’s last three weeks have been a much different story. In a 38-20 win over Philadelphia, he matched up with a strong defensive line which includes Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox, who is widely considered an elite player at his position, and produced an outstanding 85.2 grade with zero pressures allowed.

“I think he kind of had some welcome to the NFL moments, but then last week, I think, was his best game. Hopefully, that trend continues,” head coach Mike Zimmer said following the win over the Eagles.

He largely repeated the performance in Detroit, giving up one pressure. And against the run, Bradbury has had three straight solid blocking games which were graded average or a little above average by PFF.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins has been the beneficiary of more clean pockets. He’s produced QB ratings of 150.5, 137.5 and 144.9 when kept clean over the last three weeks.

“I do think that we are getting that mentality,” Zimmer said. “I think the guys up there believe in number one, one another. There’s some times they came off the sideline the other day and they were talking about how they got this guy on the ground or how they knocked this guy off the ball, things like that. It’s been good.”

Zimmer said that the offensive coaching staff has made a concerted effort to assist the O-line in recent weeks.

“We’ve had to change up some protections,” he said. “Each game is different. We change some up each week, trying to get good matchups, get help with some guys. Play actions typically help, because you get a few more hands on guys, so there’s a lot of different things.”

Bradbury’s improvement especially will be tested on Thursday night. While Washington is not a good football team they have some impressive players on the interior of their defensive line.

Washington is graded by PFF as the eighth best team against the run this year. Defensive tackle Da’Ron Payne ranks 13th against the run among DTs and produced 5.0 sacks last year in his debut season. Fellow DT Matt Ioannidis has 25 QB pressures, ranking seventh at his position.

Jonathan Allen, the 17th overall pick in 2017, hasn’t gotten the same type of pressure on opposing QBs as last year but did manage to sack Jimmy Garappolo twice last week.

The Washington defense on the whole ranks 21st in yards per rushing attempt, 22nd in quarterback rating allowed and 20th in sack percentage, so another explosive day in the rushing and passing game wouldn’t come as a surprise.

But as we look for signs that the offense will be dangerous when they face off with quality teams like Kansas City, Dallas and Seattle on the road and match up with the Packers and Bears again later in the year, we may be able to draw some conclusions about Bradbury’s growth if he puts together another strong game on Thursday night.