Brief return: Vikings release Marcus Sherels after only three games

Well that was a brief return.

The Vikings announced Tuesday that they have released cornerback and punt-return man Marcus Sherels. There was no corresponding move immediately announced.

Sherels, a Rochester, Minn., native who played college football for the Gophers, spent his first eight NFL seasons with the Vikings before joining the New Orleans Saints during the offseason. Sherels was released by the Saints and returned to the Vikings in late September after punt returner Chad Beebe was injured and placed on injured reserve.

Sherels played in three games for Minnesota before being a healthy scratch on Sunday in Detroit. Sherels averaged 5.5 yards on six punt returns. He returned 237 punts for an average of 10.5 yards and had five touchdowns during his time with the Vikings.