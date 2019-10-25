Clean-pocket Kirk and other statistical takeaways from Vikings’ win over Washington

The Minnesota Vikings only put up 19 points in their win over Washington on Thursday night but their victory was much more dominant from a statistical perspective.

Minnesota out-gained Washington by over 200 yards and held onto the ball for 36 minutes. While another victory over a struggling squad might not tell us everything about the Vikings’ chances down the road, there was still plenty to take away from Thursday night’s numbers. Let’s have a look…

Clean-pocket Kirk

Throughout his career Kirk Cousins has always been capable of being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL with a clean pocket. Through the first half of this season he’s taken that to another level. Against Washington he went 18-for-18 with no pressure for 226 yards (12.6 yards per attempt). On the season he is No. 1 in the NFL with a 125.8 rating with a clean pocket including a 86.0% completion percentage (when adjusted for drops).

Cousins did not attack down the field as much as in previous weeks but still went 4-for-4 for 94 yards, including a highly impressive throw down the sideline to Stefon Diggs.

On the O-line

Riley Reiff has come back from his injury against Philadelphia and played very well. On Thursday night he was the Vikings highest graded lineman in pass protect by Pro Football Focus with an 88.9 and he allowed one pressure. Pat Elflein graded the lowest with a 28.5, giving up three pressures. The third-year guard, however, did score the highest of any Vikings O-lineman in run blocking. Garrett Bradbury continued to trend in the right direction with a solid 67.3 overall grade.

Speaking of Diggs…

After finishing toward the bottom of the NFL in yards per reception last season (and grabbing over 100 passes) Diggs now ranks sixth in the league with 19.1 yards per catch. When throwing in his direction, Cousins has a 118.8 rating. Despite changes in his role from a slot receiver in 2016 to outside receiver to No. 1 receiver over the last two games with Adam Thielen down, Diggs has always made his quarterbacks better.

From 2015-present with Teddy Bridgewater, Shaun Hill, Sam Bradford, Case Keenum and Cousins each throwing him the ball at different times, Diggs has a career 109.6 rating on throws his way with a 72.0% completion percentage on 496 throws his way.

Explosive plays

The Vikings have one more game than everyone else so the ranking may change but heading into the weekend they sit at fourth in the NFL in explosive passing plays of 20-plus yards with 30 on the season. Last year they only had 47. They are also seventh in passing play percentage that results in a first down (38.7%). The Vikings are also No. 1 in rushing plays over 20 yards thanks to the combination of an advanced rushing scheme and Dalvin Cook’s explosiveness. Cook is sixth in PFF’s “Elusive Rating,” which compares attempts to broken tackles and yards after contact.

Alexander Mattison, actually good

The Vikings’ backup to Dalvin Cook has been excellent when called upon and Thursday night was no different. He gained 47 of his 61 yards after contact and averaged 4.7 yards per carry. On the year he’s picking up 4.9 per carry on the season and ranks 13th in the NFL in average yards after contact.

Coverage concerns

Washington attacked Xavier Rhodes early in the game, going 4-for-4 into his coverage for 46 yards with one pass interference penalty. He was graded a 30.2 by PFF. After Thursday’s game, Rhodes ranks 71st in passer rating allowed into his coverage this season (124.7), has the second highest number of penalties (seven), the third highest completion percentage against (85.0%) and is graded 73rd of 82 corners.

Following the game head coach Mike Zimmer said he is working with Rhodes to adjust (and did not agree with the pass interference call that gave Washington first-and-goal).

“There were a couple plays in there that they’re catching a hitch and they got it for the first down, I’m talking to him about being over the top on receivers because that’s what we’re trying to do,” Zimmer said. ” And I always tell him if they throw those balls, then I need to change the coverage. The one down the sideline that was pass interference, I don’t know. I would’ve challenged it if I thought there was any chance of them overturning it. But I got a thing in the email today that hey haven’t overturned any. So I said ‘screw it.'”

It does not appear the Vikings are ready to make a change with Rhodes, who only played 30 snaps due to a stint in concussion protocol but if you were wondering, second-year corner Mike Hughes has given up 13 completions on 21 targets for a 90.1 rating and has an average 60.8 grade.

Overall PFF still grades the Vikings as the sixth best coverage team in the NFL. Eric Kendricks continued to roll with a solid 74.5 grade and only two completions allowed into his coverage.

One other note: Zimmer has gone away from the “big nickel” giving Jayron Kearse zero snaps in the last two games. It’s possible that personnel or the return of Hughes have dictated his lack of playing time.