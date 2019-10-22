Ex-Viking: ‘Adrian Peterson was the definition of why you shouldn’t meet your heroes’

Alex Boone and Adrian Peterson were only teammates for one season with the Vikings but that was all the time the former offensive lineman needed to make a decision about Peterson as a teammate.

With Peterson set to return to U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday night with Washington, Boone did not hold back Tuesday as he talked about the running back on Purple Daily with Matthew Coller on SKOR North on 1500.

“Adrian Peterson to me was the definition of why you shouldn’t meet your heroes. Ever,” Boone said. “And I’m a firm believer of that because after I had met Adrian I was so disappointed. I had played with Frank Gore for so long and I had known Frank and the way he was and every single day he was going to show up at 5:30 (a.m.) and be there to get work done on his legs and workout.

“He knew that if guys saw him there at 5:30 and didn’t see him leave till 9 at night they would take that (to mean) they had to be there. He was so right and I loved Frank for that because he made a team that was an average team so much better. Adrian was the opposite. Adrian was a very self-centered player and it bothered me. Not only that but to have your dad throw shade on us the year after you leave. Dude are you serious right now?”

Peterson, the Vikings’ first-round pick in 2007, suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee in Week 2 of the 2016 season against Green Bay and was placed on injured reserve after undergoing surgery. The Vikings won their first five games to open that season, but won only two of their next six games out of the bye.

Peterson returned to practice late in that season and declared himself ready to go for the Dec. 18 game against Indianapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium. Peterson announced he would be returning during an appearance on Dash Radio with Minnesota sports fan DJ Skee.

Things could not have gone worse as Peterson rushed for 22 yards on six carries, caught one pass for 1 yard and also lost a second-quarter fumble in the red zone. The Colts took a 27-0 halftime lead en route to a 34-6 victory against the lifeless Vikings.

“I know that no one ever has talked about this and I know it’s never come up,” Boone said, “I’m going to tell you right now that that Colts game, he should be embarrassed for himself for how he played and how that game ended. I’m not kidding you. I’ve never been around an NFL player that I was so embarrassed for and ashamed of at the same time. I was like, ‘Dude, are you really being for real right now?’

“He pulled himself out of the game. He ran the wrong way on a power and fumbled the ball and blamed it on the (offensive) line. He was like, ‘It’s your fault, it was the o-line’s fault.’ Dude, you left in the first quarter. Like what? Where were you? We started to mount a comeback.

“You fumbled the ball. This is how it’s going to be? And after that every time you talked to him he was so done. If anyone remembers, we started that year 5-0 and even we were like what is wrong with Adrian? He’s not acting like himself, and everybody was just so weird that year and it was just not right and meeting him has ruined me forever.”

Peterson spent much of the second half on the bench as the Vikings fell to 7-7. Minnesota went 1-1 in its final two games to finish 8-8 and missed the playoffs. Peterson did not play again that season and the Vikings let him go that March when they did not exercise the option on his contract. The 34-year-old joined the New Orleans Saints that offseason and has since made stops with Arizona and Washington.

Peterson is the Vikings’ all-time rushing leader with 11,747 yards on 2,418 carries with 97 touchdowns in 123 games.