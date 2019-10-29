How tough is the Vikings’ second-half schedule?

Among the trends that we have seen through half of the NFL season, one that has stuck out is the impact that strength of schedule has had on many teams’ records and statistics.

The Minnesota Vikings are no different. In their six wins, the Vikings have faced off with teams with a combined record of 14-31-1 and their two losses came against 7-1 Green Bay and 3-4 Chicago. The six wins featured defenses that rank 32nd, 29th, 22nd, 17th, 27th and 25th in Expected Points Added (via Pro-Football Reference). The losses came against the 16th and sixth rated defenses.

What does that mean for the second half of the season?

The current combined record of opponents for the Vikings’ final eight games is 33- 27. But record doesn’t always tell us the story about the difficulty of the schedule.

Here’s a look how the Vikings’ upcoming opponents stack up in offensive and defensive Expected Points Added:

Opponent Offense EPA Defense EPA KC 2 24 DAL 1 13 DEN 25 7 SEA 11 21 DET 12 27 LA 18 26 GB 6 16 CHI 27 6 AVERAGE 12.75 17.5

By EPA the Vikings are one of the best all-around teams in the NFL, ranking fifth in offense and eighth in defense. They are stronger on offense than five of the eight teams and better defensively than six (with the two solid defensive teams struggling mightily on offense).

Toughest matchups

At Kansas City — Even without Patrick Mahomes the Kansas City Chiefs proved they can produce points with Matt Moore under center, scoring 24 against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

At Dallas — While Dallas has hit some bumps in the road, they shape up by EPA as the toughest opponent the Vikings will face the remainder of the year. The Cowboys rank No. 1 in the NFL in yards per play, third in scoring drive percentage and sixth in total yards.

At Seattle — The combination of the Seahawks’ offense and defense by the EPA metric paints them as underwhelming but Russell Wilson leads the NFL in touchdown passes, interception percentage and quarterback rating.

Green Bay — Minnesota has owned Green Bay at US Bank Stadium since its opening in 2016 but the Packers’ defense might be its strongest in a decade. Combine that with the resurgence of Aaron Rodgers and the fact that Aaron Jones has emerged as a top-notch running back and the Packers will bring a tougher overall team to Minnesota than they have in recent past.

Chicago — By Week 17 it’s possible the Bears will have packed it in but Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has played three games against Chicago since signing in Minnesota prior to last season and he has averaged 5.5 yards per attempt with an 82.0 quarterback rating and 12 sacks.

Key second half variables…

— Whether Mahomes plays on Sunday is perhaps the biggest game-changer of the final eight games. With him healthy, the Chiefs are the most dangerous offense in the NFL. Without him they are forced to grind and gimmick their way to points, which could be tough against Mike Zimmer’s defense.

— Will Brandon Allen kickstart a sorry Denver offense?

— Could Detroit win another shootout with the Vikings or improve its defense late in the season?

— Could the Chargers get it together for a late-season run as they have done many times with Phillip Rivers?

— Will Chicago stick with Matt Nagy and Mitch Trubisky?

— Will the Packers get some of the breaks that they did in the first half (a la key calls going their way and Mahomes missing the game in KC)?