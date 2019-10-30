Kansas City’s blitzing attack could play into the Vikings’ hands

EAGAN — The Kansas City Chiefs have not exactly been the league’s most shining example of great defensive play this season.

They rank 24th in Pro-Football Reference’s “Expected Points Added” statistic, giving up points on 40% of drives (22nd) and allowing the second most rushing yards in the NFL.

But the Chiefs have done some good things against opposing passing games, namely getting after the quarterback. With 25 sacks, Kansas City ranks fifth in the league in taking down opposing quarterbacks and third in sack yards. When you adjust the Chiefs’ defensive yards per pass attempt to include sacks, they are tied for eighth.

With pass-rushing defensive tackle Chris Jones out, Kansas City has turned to a more aggressive style of blitzing defense that has been boom or bust. Last week against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, they blitzed on 15 drop backs, sacked Rodgers once and allowed only 5.2 yards per attempt (per Pro Football Focus). However, he also threw two touchdowns against the blitz.

The previous week KC sacked Joe Flacco four times and gave up 4.5 yards per pass attempt. The results were not so impressive against DeShaun Watson, who went 11-for-14 with 122 yards against the Chiefs’ blitzes.

“It might have been that they’ve had a couple guys out that I think will be back this week,” Vikings head coach Zimmer said of the Chiefs’ increased blitzing. “Every week is a new week, but when you start getting 16, 17, 18 blitzes in a row, it could be their identity now.”

If Kansas City elects to continue sending extra rushers this week against Kirk Cousins, they may be in for a long day. Per PFF, Cousins ranks No. 1 in the NFL when blitzed this year with a 130.0 rating, just ahead of Matthew Stafford, Russell Wilson, Phillip Rivers and Aaron Rodgers.

He gave an extensive breakdown on Wednesday of his thought process when opponents send extra rushers.

“Pressure voids zones,” Cousins said. “If you’re in a three-deep, four-under coverage and you’re not pressuring and you’re only bringing four and then you bring a fifth, then you’re three-deep, three-under, if you bring six you are three-deep, two-under, so I think voided zones open up throwing lanes.”

These numbers are nothing new for the Vikings’ quarterback. Last year Cousins was blitzed 160 times, he was sacked just six times, averaged 7.6 yards per attempt and registered a 102.3 rating. Even with a struggling Washington team in 2017, he posted a 106.0 rating vs. the blitz.

“The key is you have to be able to pick up those pressures and give yourself the ability to get the ball out of your hand,” he said. “I think it’s a great testament to protection, to O-line, to our scheme, to the plan so when they do pressure, it can be picked up. If they are bringing more than we can block or overloaded to a side, then I have to get rid of the football. Just being aware of those moments.”

The Vikings are especially equipped to handle blitzes with their personnel combinations. Per Sharp Football Stats, they keep in either a fullback or extra tight end on more than 50 percent of plays. Fullback CJ Ham is the best of the extra potential blockers with a 77.0 grade by Pro Football Focus.

Dalvin Cook’s blocking numbers have dipped from last year when he ranked as the second best pass protecting running back in the NFL. He’s given up five pressures on just 27 pass blocking snaps. He could be tested on Sunday.

“It keeps the running back in a lot, really can’t get out as much but we have to identify guys and pick it up and give Kirk a chance to get the ball to these playmakers,” Cook said. “If we do that, we have a great chance of winning the game.”

But the Vikings might have other plans for Cook against the Blitz. One of the most effective ways to combat an overly-aggressive defense is using screen passes. This year Cook has caught 16 passes behind the line of scrimmage on 19 attempts and gained 10.7 yards per pass.

Sunday’s matchup at Arrowhead Stadium might also turn into another ground game — the likes of which we haven’t seen over the last four weeks. The Chiefs are giving up the third most yards per carry and allowed 226 total yards last week to Packers running back Aaron Jones.