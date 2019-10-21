Report: Adam Thielen likely to miss first game of NFL career

Adam Thielen isn’t expected to miss much time because of a hamstring injury suffered Sunday in the Vikings’ victory in Detroit, but the wide receiver reportedly isn’t likely to play Thursday night against Washington at U.S. Bank Stadium

Thielen underwent an MRI that showed the hamstring injury isn’t serious, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Thielen left Sunday’s game after making a diving 25-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter at Ford Field. He did not return.

The 29-year-old Thielen has played in 87 consecutive games, never missing one in his six-year career.

The Vikings did not practice on Monday but because they play on Thursday they were required to issue an injury report. Thielen would not have practiced, according to the Vikings. Defensive end Everson Griffen (quadriceps) and defensive tackle Linval Joseph (knee) also would not have practiced.

Thielen is tied with Tampa Bay’s Chris Goodwin for the NFL lead with six touchdown receptions this season. He also has 27 receptions for 391 yards in seven games.

Thielen’s absence would mean the Vikings’ top two wide receivers on Thursday would be Stefon Diggs and rookie Olabisi Johnson, a seventh-round pick, who caught four passes for 40 yards and a touchdown against the Lions. Quarterback Kirk Cousins targeted Johnson eight times.

After playing host to Washington (1-6) on Thursday, the Vikings will be off for 10 days until playing at Kansas City (5-2) on Nov. 3.