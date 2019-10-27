Report: Vikings safety Jayron Kearse arrested on drunken driving, weapons charges

Vikings safety Jayron Kearse was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of drunken driving and carrying a firearm without a permit, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

Kearse was stopped heading eastbound on Interstate 94 just before 4 a.m. as a state trooper observed him drive his Mercedes around a barricade onto the closed portion of the interstate in Minneapolis, according to the incident report obtained by ESPN.

Kearse had a blood alcohol concentration of .10. A firearm also was located in Kearse’s vehicle by the arresting officer and he was booked into Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree DWI and carrying a firearm without a permit, ESPN reported.

Kearse posted bail Sunday afternoon and was released, according to the Hennepin County jail roster.

Vikings players are off until Monday after beating Washington on Thursday. The Vikings’ next game will be Nov. 3 in Kansas City.