Stefon Diggs drives Vikings passing game — again

MINNEAPOLIS — You know things are rolling when Randy Moss’s name comes up.

In a 19-9 win over Washington, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs posted his third straight game with over 140 yards, marking the first Vikings receiver to reach that feat since Moss in 2001.

“Records and stuff are cool, they happen to be broken every once in a while, for me, I really, really think about the things I can do better, how I can be better, how I can help my team win because there’s going to be some crucial moments that they need me to play well,” Diggs said.

The one thing he could do better was a fumble on a 32-yard reception on the Vikings’ first drive. Aside from that snafu, he was dominant, catching seven passes for 143 yards (20.4 yards per catch). Diggs’ performance is made more impressive by the fact the Vikings were without his 1A partner Adam Thielen, who was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

“They just kind of played their defense,” Diggs said. “They matched earlier in the year, so I expected somewhat of a match depending on who was playing, but the scouting report said some guys were injured, so you didn’t know how it was going to come out, so for me I had to plan for everything.”

Diggs, who had his first 100-catch season in 2018, has carried over his success with Kirk Cousins. Following his third straight seven-catch game, Diggs is up to 37 catches for 706 yards and four touchdowns.

“He’s doing everything right. He’s just doing his job,” Diggs said of Cousins. “Guys around him need to help him. That’s our job. The O-line’s gonna protect him, the running backs are going to run the ball extremely hard, and receivers have got to catch the ball. Working as a unit and everybody doing their part.”

Filling in for Thielen on Thursday was seventh-round pick Bisi Johnson. He caught two passes for 27 yards. The rookie was marveling at the performance of his fellow receiver.

“The dude is insane,” Johnson said. “He will go out there and take over a game any day and that’s what you love about him and he’s been a great role model for us younger guys, seeing what he does out there on the field and his leadership, I’m happy for him.”

Johnson said Diggs’ fire was a driving force for the entire offense.

“It gets everybody jacked up, everybody wants to play like that,” Johnson said. “It gets the whole offense going.

The Vikings passing game as a whole has emerged over the past four weeks as one of the best in the NFL, picking up over 300 yards passing in the three weeks prior to Thursday’s win and then 285 more with just three incompletions against Washington.

After a loss in Chicago in Week 4, Diggs was fined $200,000 for missing practice. Not only has he responded but the Vikings began targeting him at a much higher rate — with great success. He only managed six catches through the first three weeks of the year. Since then he has averaged more than six receptions per game and has four 100-yard games.

They now head into a tough stretch in which it appears likely that Thielen will return, playing against Kansas City next week at Arrowhead Stadium.