Style points don’t matter for Vikings in ugly TNF win

MINNEAPOLIS — Over the past three weeks the Minnesota Vikings played a brand of football that looked like some of the best offenses in team history. They were video-game-numbers wins, the type that fans get a thrill out of watching. Thursday night’s 19-9 win over Washington did not fall into those categories.

On the Vikings’ first drive it appeared they might be in for another track meet when quarterback Kirk Cousins — who cleared 300 yards and a 135-plus quarterback rating in each of the last three games — found star receiver Stefon Diggs wide open in Washington’s secondary. But Diggs tried to cut back and escape defenders, which resulted in a fumble, his fourth of the season.

It appeared that Washington interim head coach Bill Callahan was well aware of the only way to stay in the game with the much more gifted Vikings: By slowing things down.

The Case Keenum-led offense pounded away with Adrian Peterson as if he was John Riggins, slamming for runs of five, four and one yard on the first drive. With the ball in Minnesota territory, Keenum returned the fumble favor after Washington decided it was a good idea to have a tight end block Danielle Hunter and the former Minnesota QB fumbled.

After the Vikings took advantage with a field goal, Washington went back to its methodical approach with a 13-play, 72-yard drive in which Keenum attacked Xavier Rhodes continuously. In the first half he was 5-for-5 throwing into Rhodes’ coverage with one penalty on the Pro Bowl cornerback.

Despite completing passes and pushing forward with Peterson, Washington couldn’t get into the end zone on the drive and on the following 11-play, 63-yard drive that followed (and took up over six minutes of clock, keeping Cousins and Dalvin Cook on the sidelines).

The defense bent quite a bit in the first half but did not break. Had Washington been a tad more aggressive on fourth down in the red zone, maybe they could have made the Vikings sweat. Instead they settled for field goals.

At the two-minute warning the Vikings, who were favored by 16.5, were tied at 6-6 with their 1-5 opponents. But Cousins found Cook on a screen for a 31-yard gain that set up a touchdown to end the half.

Keenum suffered a concussion in the first half when defensive tackle Linval Joseph slammed him to the ground forcing rookie Dwayne Haskins into the game. It wouldn’t take long for him to show exactly why Washington has been hesitant to play him.

After an aggressive decision by Mike Zimmer to go for a fourth-and-short failed late in the third quarter, Haskins overthrew an open receiver, which bounced directly into the hands of Anthony Harris, ruining Washington’s chances to tie the game and give themselves a shot at a stunning upset.

The Vikings took advantage, grinding out a field goal drive to put them up 19-9 with 11 minutes remaining. Haskins continued his struggles, taking a third down sack and the Vikings killed clock with Cook and Alexander Mattison. Of course the Vikings’ final drive wasn’t without penalties that drove them back to first-and-25. But Mattison closed things out with a 19-yard gain on third down that put things on ice.

Mixed into the game were a total of 11 penalties for 120 yards , six sacks, less than four yards per carry for the Vikings and few targets for receivers that went in anyone’s direction outside of Diggs.

While it wasn’t as explosive as the last three weeks, Cousins had another strong day, incompleting only three passes and picking up 285 yards through the air.

If the Vikings were submitting a case to the power rankers to be the best team in the NFC, they wouldn’t include many plays from Thursday night’s win at US Bank Stadium. But in a short week with tough opponents on the horizon like Kansas City, Dallas and Seattle, it doesn’t matter how the win looked.

The strange nature of Thursday night games makes it hard to tell whether things that could be considered “concerns” like the less effective offense or Washington’s passing success against the Vikings with Keenum in the game matter toward the future. It’s hard to know whether they caught a break with Haskins coming in or if Keenum would have fallen apart in the second half anyway.

This is the type of game you write down in the win column and never talk about again. And that’s all the Vikings needed as they now head into their tough schedule stretch at 6-2, exactly where they would have hoped to be when the year began.