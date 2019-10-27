The five most compelling Vikings storylines to watch in the second half

The Minnesota Vikings rolled into the midway point of the season with a 19-9 win over Washington on Thursday night, bringing their record to 6-2 heading into the second half of the year. They are in prime position to compete for a division title and beyond but there will be plenty of challenges along the way. Let’s have a look at the five most interesting storylines for the Vikings’ final eight games…

How will Kirk Cousins perform under the bright lights?

With Cousins under center, the Vikings have won two of six primetime games (one of which was Thursday’s victory over 1-6 Washington). During his years as a full-time starter (2015-2017) in D.C, Cousins’ teams won four of 11 primetime games.

Every time the Vikings play an important game, Cousins win-loss record in primetime is mentioned repeatedly on TV and social media but it’s still hard to say whether the Vikings’ quarterback simply struggles under the pressure of national TV or if there is some other explanation (team strength, opponent, small sample size etc.). His overall numbers in primetime are pretty close to his regular season stats. In Washington he had a 100.9 primetime rating with 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions and in Minnesota Cousins has a 106.0 primetime rating with 11 touchdowns, three interceptions (per Pro-Football Reference).

The second half schedule offers plenty of opportunities for Cousins to change the narrative and turn around his poor primetime win-loss record. The Vikings play two games on Sunday Night Football (at Dallas, at Los Angeles) and twice on Monday Night Football (at Seattle, Green Bay).

His poor record against winning teams will also be tested. Four of the final eight opponents are locks to finish the year with winning records barring catastrophe (KC, Dallas, Seattle, Green Bay) and the likes of Detroit and Chicago have an outside shot at being .500 or better.

The Vikings’ offensive production in the first half of the season is evidence that they have the infrastructure around Cousins to get the most out of him. An MVP- caliber running back combined with two star receivers, two quality tight ends and a scheme that was built around his strengths should give the $84 million quarterback every opportunity to shine in the biggest moments against the best teams. If he comes up short in those spots, that may shape the way the Vikings approach their future at quarterback.

Will defenses adjust to the Vikings’ offense?

Through eight weeks the Vikings rank toward the top of the NFL in rushing and passing offense. The Kubiak-Stefanski offense has been predicated on Cook’s rushing success and play-action throws downfield. Cousins has run play-action on a higher percentage of dropbacks than any other quarterback in the NFL.

The Vikings might have too much talent to be stopped but defenses tend to make adjustments to new offensive schemes as the season goes along. Last season the Los Angeles Rams were the top play-action team and it propelled them to the No. 2 ranked scoring offense in the NFL but they were slowed during the second half of the season and ultimately shut down by the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Whether opponents can pressure Cousins into mistakes may be the deciding factor. In Week 2 against Green Bay, Cousins was pressured on 23 of 35 drop backs and managed a 57.9 rating when under duress. Against Chicago in Week 4, he saw pressure 17 times on 42 drop backs. He was sacked six times and had a yards per attempt of 4.9 when pressured in the Vikings 16-6 loss at Soldier Field.

Over the last four weeks, his pressure stats (via PFF) have looked like this:

at NYG: 9 pressures on 31 drop backs

vs. PHI: 11 pressures on 31 drop backs

at DET: 12 pressures on 34 drop backs

vs. WAS: 11 pressures on 30 drop backs

Quick math: That’s pressure on only 25.4% of drop backs since the loss at Chicago. If that trend continues the Vikings offense can continue to roll.

Can the secondary slow down top quarterbacks?

The Vikings’ numbers against the pass are not as dominant as they have been in the past. Mike Zimmer’s teams have ranked 4th, 3rd and 4th in opponent quarterback rating over the last three seasons. Heading into Sunday’s games they ranked 18th allowing a 91.3 rating against, the highest mark since Zimmer’s first year in Minnesota.

Prior to the weekend’s slate, starting corners Trae Waynes and Xavier Rhodes have graded 54th and 76th, respectively, of 81 corners by Pro Football Focus’s grading system. They have allowed ratings of 98.4 (Waynes) and 124.7 (Rhodes) on throws into their coverage

Last year the Vikings had troubles in coverage early in the season and Zimmer made adjustments but this time around Rhodes has struggled with penalties and Waynes leads the NFL in attempts against.

The quarterback slate will not be very forgiving. It’s possible Patrick Mahomes returns this Sunday and the likes of Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford, Phillip Rivers and Aaron Rodgers are on the way.

How will the NFC North play out?

A win by the Lions on Sunday kept them in the race as they are only one loss behind the Vikings but they have a ways to go in order to challenge Minnesota considering the Vikings won at Ford Field and Detroit has a tie to its name.

Chicago has a win over the Vikings but their loss against the Chargers in classic Bears fashion puts them three wins behind Minnesota. It would take an incredible turnaround for Chicago and meltdown for the Vikings in order for them to be in the race. However, the Bears seem to have Cousins’ number, beating him three times in a row since he joined the Vikings. The Week 17 game between the two teams may still be a tough one.

Things can change fast for the division leaders but it appears to be a two-team race between the Vikings and Packers. The Vikings aren’t the only team with a tougher second half schedule. Green Bay goes on the road in five of their final eight games including matchups with San Francisco and Minnesota.

At the turn, Aaron Rodgers is in the MVP discussion, which could point to a big second half but the Packers also had some bounces (flags?) go their way in order to reach their current record. Whichever team blinks first against more difficult opponents will determine the North.

Are we done with drama?

The last four weeks have acted as a pretty good fire extinguisher for the Vikings. After their loss in Chicago, Stefon Diggs skipped practice, resulting in a $200,000 fine. He also seemed to acknowledge that reports from NFL Network and ESPN indicating that he was unhappy with the offense had validity. Since then Diggs has been one of the best receivers in the NFL, driving the passing offense to the top of the league even with Thielen missing Thursday night’s game and a large portion of the team’s win over Detroit.

The question is whether there are still embers burning that could be stoked again if the Vikings run into more adversity. Cousins and Co. are now saying that the outside world’s analysis of their internal issues was an overreaction. They are currently proud of the way they banded together. There will be plenty of tests over the next eight games to decide whether the Week 4 troubles indeed brought them together or continued to bubble under the surface.