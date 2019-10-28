Vikings checking off all the boxes of a ‘modern’ offense

Through eight games, a number of statistical categories make it clear just how much the Minnesota Vikings have improved offensively since last season in both the run and passing games. They rank fourth in the percentage of drives they are producing points, fifth in Expected Points Added and third in yards per play. In 2018 the Vikings were 23rd, 25th and 19th in those same areas.

Early in the season the Vikings were criticized for taking an “old school” approach to offense, focusing on the run first. But over the past four weeks the offense has become one of the NFL’s most explosive, which is partly due to offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski taking a modern approach.

Defining “modern” can be difficult considering many — if not all — of the concepts the Vikings have used to be successful have been used for many years in the NFL. The “modern” part is combining long-used concepts with things that have been proven to work in today’s game.

An unofficial poll of several analysts — both statistical and X’s and O’s — came up with six categories that make offenses modern: Play-action usage, personnel mismatches, position less players, motions, running with a box advantage and deep shots.

Here’s a look at how the Vikings have used all of them to gain an edge…

Play-action

Kirk Cousins has always been good when using play-action passes but this year the percentage of snaps in which he used play-action has skyrocketed. His 35.6% play-action usage is the highest of any quarterback in the NFL just ahead of Patrick Mahomes, Jacoby Brissett and Jimmy Garoppolo — all of whom just happen to play for three of the top offensive innovators in the game in Andy Reid, Frank Reich and Kyle Shanahan. Last season Jared Goff, who led the No. 2 offense in the NFL under Sean McVay, had the highest percentage of play-action at 35.8%.

Where the Vikings have been strong is using a myriad of different types of play-actions. Cousins has hit on big plays on bootlegs/rollouts off play-fakes but also on straight drop backs, zone blocking looks, gap blocking looks and even fake jet sweeps and fake reverses. They have been multiple and unpredictable on their play-actions. Here are some examples:

Personnel and “position-less” players

The Vikings have made it difficult for their opponents to predict which players are going to be on the field in any given situation. Per Sharp Football Stats, here’s how they have used each grouping:

3 WR, 1 TE, 1 RB: 26%

2 WR, 1 TE, 2 RB: 27%

2 WR. 2 TE, 1 RB: 27%

1 WR, 2TE, 2 RB: 12%

1 WR, 3 TE, 1 RB: 7%

Building the roster with flexible players has allowed Stefanski to use endless combinations and formations. Tight end Irv Smith has played 272 snaps this season with 70 coming as an outside or slot receiver. Out of fullback CJ Ham’s 195 snaps, he’s been at wide receiver or tight end on 44 of them.

Even Ameer Abdullah, a versatile depth player, has been mixed in occasionally, taking nine of his 39 snaps at receiver, including once on a big play off a screen pass to Dalvin Cook.

Both receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs are capable of lining up anywhere, which gives the offense an advantage and makes it more challenging for opponents to stick one shutdown cornerback on either one for an entire game. Diggs has taken 62 snaps (of 396) out of the slot while Thielen has 108 of 348 snaps out of the slot (per Pro Football Focus data).

Motions

Using pre-snap motion has a few key advantages, the most noteworthy being that it forces defenses to show their cards. When a receiver, tight end or running back goes in motion across the formation, usually the defense gives up whether they are playing man or zone coverage depending on if someone follows the player in motion. That gives the quarterback a leg up on reading the defense after the snap.

It also can cause some hesitation, especially with jet or rocket motion, which takes place when the quarterback snaps the ball as the motioning receiver is coming behind him.

All of the types of motions are explained here.

You can see in the below examples the different ways the defenses reacted to motions.

Running vs. box advantage

According to NFLNextGen stats the Vikings have run Dalvin Cook against an eight-man box on 25% percent of his carries, which is the 12th most in the NFL. The 2018 Los Angeles Rams, who had the best rushing game in the NFL last season, gave Todd Gurley the ball with eight men in the box on only 8% of his carries.

But that stat doesn’t exactly mean the Vikings missed that modern football seminar. Both teams have used the same edge but in different ways. Los Angeles used three receivers to spread opponents out and create seven and six-man boxes. The Vikings want eight-man boxes to set up their play-action throws downfield but also use tight ends and fullbacks to make sure they have a “hat on a hat.”

Per Sharp Football Stats, the Vikings have run only 45 times out of 11 personnel (three receivers, one TE, one RB) and have handed off with either a fullback or multiple tight ends in the game on 177 plays. So even when opponents have a safety near the line of scrimmage the Vikings have a blocker to handle him. And if defenses have two deep safeties, the Vikings have seven blockers for seven men in the box. It may seem old school to throw in fullbacks and tight ends but it puts opponents in a bind.

Deep shots

Despite ranking 24th by Pro Football Focus in pass blocking, the Vikings have found ways to use Cousins’ greatest strength: His deep ball.

At the turn Cousins is the No. 1 deep passer (throws over 20 yards) in the NFL with a 136.9 rating, which is just ahead of Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.

He is taking shots down the field on 13.5% of drop backs, tied for 15th in the NFL. That’s up from 10.6% last season (25th).

On throws traveling between 10-20 yards, Cousins is for 30-for-41 and averages 12.1 yards per attempt.

A study by Sharp Football Stats found that pushing the ball downfield is the root of success for most passing games.

“The difference between the rate at which teams went deep and how valuable those plays really were. In 2018, over 70% of passes traveled 10 yards or fewer past the line of scrimmage, but over 200% of the Expected Points Added generated through the air came on passes that traveled more than 10 yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Per SIS, the positive play rate (percentage of plays that produce positive EPA) on throws within 10 yards this season is 49.8%, while the positive play rate on 15-plus yard attempts is 44.8%. Now EPA might not be the all-encompassing success rate metric to explain all, but it does give a good idea of what is happening on the field. A short pass that is likely to be completed but brings low or negative EPA might not be doing as much for an offense as the “keep the ball moving” idea behind it would suggest.”

Conclusion

If we put put it in basketball terms, the Vikings offense isn’t just shooting three-pointers, they are using floor spacing and multiple passes. Stefanski isn’t just using concepts that have been found to work like play-action, motion and multiple personnel packages, he’s using them in conjunction with processes that have been found to be more effective by statistical study. The results are huge gains from last season and a model that should be sustainable going forward.