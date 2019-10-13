Vikings Tidbits: Nothing special about this Philly play; no apology from Kirk Cousins; Dalvin Cook isn’t complaining

MINNEAPOLIS — The Philadelphia Eagles had pulled within 14 points of the Vikings late in the first half Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium when they got the ball back after Kirk Cousins’ pass was tipped by Stefon Diggs and into the arms of former Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo.

Sendejo returned the pick to the Eagles 48-yard line with 1 minute, 2 seconds left in the second quarter and quarterback Carson Wentz went to work. The Eagles got to the Vikings 21-yard line and were facing fourth-and-4 when the field goal unit trotted on the field. But Eagles coach Doug Pederson — whose “Philly Special” call in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium helped the Eagles upset New England — got too cute this time.

Instead of having Jake Elliott kick the 38-yard field goal, Pederson called for long snapper Rick Lovato to snap the ball to Elliott and for the kicker to attempt a pass. It went about as poorly as you would expect as Elliott rolled out and then held the ball too long before throwing a pass that was intended for tight end Dallas Goedert. The pass was tipped by safety Anthony Harris into the hands of Everson Griffen for an interception.

“We had the look we wanted, tried to take advantage of it, get a little bit closer opportunity to maybe shoot it into the end zone after that,” said Pederson after his team’s 38-20 loss to the Vikings. “They made a great play.”

So Pederson wanted Elliott to complete the pass for a first down and then have Goedert get out of bounds on the short side of the field before the clock expired. There were only 20 seconds left when the ball was snapped.

“I thought we had a play,” said Elliott, who made both of his field-goal attempts Sunday. “I had Dallas going outside and I thought we had a play. .. If we got the look we were going to run it, but if we didn’t we were going to kick it.”

Said Wentz: “Coach made the call, and if it works it would have been awesome. It didn’t, so that’s football.”

NO APOLOGY

Kirk Cousins’ decision to apologize to Adam Thielen on his podcast for not connecting with him in the Vikings’ loss at Chicago two weeks ago created a stir. Cousins was able to find some humor in the situation after the Vikings’ won a second consecutive game Sunday.

“We missed Diggsy on that post at the end of the half,” Cousins said. “I thought about apologizing to him, but apparently that’s not the way to go around here. I guess my days of apologizing to people are over.”

Diggs finished with seven receptions for 167 yards and three touchdowns on 11 targets, so Cousins really had no reason to say he was sorry about anything.

MIXING IT UP

The Eagles entered Sunday with the NFL’s best run defense (63 yards per game) but were 27th in pass defense (271.2 yards) largely because of injuries in the secondary. The Vikings consider themselves a run-first team, but offensive game planners Gary Kubiak and Kevin Stefanski knew that the passing game would have to be an important part of the scheme.

That turned out to be the case as rookie Alexander Mattison led the Vikings with 63 yards on 14 carries and Dalvin Cook had only 41 yards on 16 carries and one touchdown. It was only the second time in six games this season that Cook has been held under 100 yards rushing and came one game after he had 27 touches for 218 yards against the New York Giants.

“If we keep stacking these things up, and getting guys the ball, we will become the offense we want to be,” Cook said. “Teams just can’t sit back and say they need to stop the run. We have guys that can make plays.”

ANY REGRETS?

Eagles linebacker Zach Brown, who was a teammate of Cousins’ in Washington, called the quarterback “probably the weakest part,” of the Vikings’ offense on Friday. But after Cousins passed for 333 yards and four touchdowns against the Eagles, Brown had little to say about Cousins.

“I’m here to talk about the game, not about that,” Brown said when asked if he had any regrets about his choice of words.

Asked about Cousins’ performance, Brown said: “Cousins did a great job today. He played great and that’s awesome.”

REIFF SIDELINED

The Vikings lost left tackle Riley Reiff in the opening half because of an ankle injury. Rashod Hill replaced Reiff, who eventually returned but then did not start the second half as Hill took over. Mike Zimmer did not provide an update when asked about Reiff’s status after the game.