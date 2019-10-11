Vikings will be without starting guard and linebacker against Eagles

The Vikings will be without right guard Josh Kline (foot) and linebacker Ben Gedeon (concussion) for Sunday’s game against Philadelphia at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kline will miss his second game in three weeks after sitting out the Vikings’ loss at Chicago in Week 3 because of a concussion. He again will be replaced by Dakota Dozier. Gedeon, who starts in the Vikings’ base defense, also missed the team’s Week 2 loss in Green Bay because of a groin injury.

Rookie center Garrett Bradbury was added to the injury report and missed practice Thursday because of a shoulder issue but he was able to take part in all of Friday’s practice. Linebacker Kentrell Brothers (hamstring/wrist) is listed as questionable.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen, who sat out Thursday because of an illness, returned to practice on Friday.

The Eagles will be without six players on Sunday, including running backs Corey Clement (shoulder) and Darren Sproles (quadriceps), cornerbacks Ronald Darby (hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (concussion/neck), wide receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen) and defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (foot).