Zulgad: Complicated career: Once great, Adrian Peterson doesn’t know it’s time to retire

Adrian Peterson will return to U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday night, a 34-year-old running back in the twilight of his career, playing for an NFL bottom-feeder (Washington), wearing an unfamiliar number (26 instead of 28) and listed as questionable on the injury report because of an ankle injury.

Peterson last wore a Vikings uniform three seasons ago, but mention his name and Minnesota sports fans remain easily triggered. The same goes for Peterson’s former teammates. “Adrian Peterson to me was the definition of why you shouldn’t meet your heroes. Ever,” said Alex Boone, the former Vikings guard who spent 2016 season playing alongside Peterson and now appears on SKOR North.

Boone’s takedown of Peterson didn’t sit well with many — including another former Vikings guard, Brandon Fusco — but anyone who covered or watched Peterson over his last three seasons in Minnesota can’t deny that Boone has a point.

That’s total BS! Alex wasn’t around long enough with AP to say something like that. AP was one of the better teammates I had when I played. Some people need to look in the mirror. #faketoughguy — Brandon Fusco (@BrandonFusco) October 23, 2019

Boone, however, was only talking about one season of a 10-year stay for Peterson in Minnesota that was both complicated and incredibly interesting to dissect.

The seventh overall pick in the 2007 draft by the Vikings, Peterson’s time in Minnesota can be split into three chapters. The first is the reason why Peterson will on day land in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Peterson established himself as one of the greatest running backs in NFL history from 2007 through 2013, rushing for a Vikings record 11,747 yards and 97 touchdowns in 123 games.

Peterson wasn’t particularly good at catching the ball, struggled in pass protection and rarely showed patience in waiting for his offensive line to open holes. It didn’t matter. In only his eighth NFL game, Peterson rushed for an NFL single-game record 296 yards against the San Diego Chargers. He finished that season with 1,341 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 14 games, beginning a stretch in which he rushed for more than 1,000 yards in six of seven seasons and won two rushing titles.

Peterson’s most remarkable season came in 2012, when he became the seventh running back in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards. Peterson finished with 2,097 yards and did it after tearing his left ACL on Christmas Eve of 2011. Peterson being back for the 2012 opener was impressive enough, but the fact he went onto an MVP season and helped lead a team that went from 3-13 to a playoff berth made for one of the most impressive individual seasons in NFL history.

Peterson rushed for 1,266 yards and 10 touchdowns in 14 games the following year in his age 28 season, but things changed dramatically in 2014. After rushing for 75 yards on 21 carries against St. Louis in Mike Zimmer’s first game as an NFL head coach, Peterson spent the remainder of that season on the commissioner’s exempt list after he was charged with child abuse. Peterson eventually would plead no contest to a reduced charge of misdemeanor reckless assault as part of a plea deal to resolve the felony child abuse case.

The relationship between Peterson and the Vikings organization would never be the same and Peterson didn’t seemed to understood that he was in the wrong. Peterson did win another rushing title in 2015, rushing for 1,485 yards and 11 touchdowns, but he didn’t seem to grasp the fact this was no longer his show. Teddy Bridgewater had been handed the keys to the offense and, yet, somehow Peterson wouldn’t let go.

That issue was resolved in 2016 — although Sam Bradford had replaced the injured Bridgewater at quarterback — when Peterson suffered a knee injury in the second game of that season and underwent surgery. He was placed on injured reserve but did return for a Week 15 game against Indianapolis. Peterson announced he was coming back on a radio show hosted by DJ Skee as the Vikings’ playoff hopes were slipping away.

The Vikings, in one of the most lifeless performances in the Mike Zimmer era, lost 34-6 to the Colts in what turned out to be Peterson’s final game as a Viking. Peterson fumbled in the red zone and Boone said blamed it on the offensive line even though he had run the wrong way. Boone also said Peterson pulled himself from that game. He never played again for the Vikings as the team declined his $18 million option that offseason.

It wasn’t a difficult decision.

That brought a close to Chapter 2. Chapter 3 began with Peterson playing in New Orleans and it was clear nothing had changed when ESPN’s cameras caught him yelling at Saints coach Sean Payton on the sideline during the opening Monday night game of the 2017 season at U.S. Bank Stadium. Peterson clearly wanted to play and couldn’t accept that he wasn’t even the best running back on that team. He was traded to Arizona and eventually landed with a bad Washington team (1-6), where he continues to collect personal statistics (he has one 100-yard rushing game this season), a paycheck (he’s making $1 million in base salary) and little else.

Adrian Peterson continues to play because he’s convinced he’s still Adrian Peterson, even though that guy has been gone for years. His 13,625 yards put him eighth on the all-time rushing list, 4,730 yards behind all-time leader Emmitt Smith. That’s a record that Peterson long has wanted to break but that’s not going to happen.

The fact Peterson continues to play isn’t a surprise to anyone who watched him in Chapter 1 of his career. What made Peterson so great also is why the end is so sad. Peterson could never see himself being a mere mortal and none of his followers was ever going to tell him different. For years, Peterson was told he was one of the greatest because it was true. That changed long ago but, unfortunately, Peterson has no interest in realizing it.