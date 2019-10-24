Zulgad: On a roll: Kirk Cousins continues to put early-season struggles behind him

MINNEAPOLIS — The Washington football team arrived at U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday night as 16.5-point underdogs against the Vikings and with seemingly little chance for an upset playing an opponent that had won three consecutive games. Washington’s only victory of the season had come against a team that has spent 2019 perfecting the art of the tank (Miami).

But there was one curiosity that existed when it came to this matchup. That would have been the fact Kirk Cousins was facing his former team — the franchise that never believed in him — in prime time. Gulp. You did not have to look very hard to find that Cousins was 5-13 in prime-time games.

This was the exact type of game in which Cousins would try to do too much and make a key mistake. Maybe it would be an ill-timed interception, or a goofy fumble on a sack or an overthrow on a deep pass to a wide open receiver. The absence of wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) didn’t help matters.

“I’m going to talk to (Cousins) a little bit about some of those things,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said a few days back. “He needs to just focus on his job, focus on getting guys in the right place and doing what he’s supposed to do. There’s always some emotions when you’re playing a team that you went against.”

Cousins might have felt those emotions but he never let them against the best of him in the Vikings’ 19-9 victory over Washington. The Vikings’ fourth consecutive victory put them at 6-2. They could be tied with Green Bay atop the NFC North if the Packers lose on Sunday night in Kansas City.

Cousins wasn’t dynamic on Thursday but he didn’t need to be. What the Vikings needed was a solid game and Cousins provided exactly that. He completed 23 of 26 passes for 285 yards with no touchdowns, no interceptions and registered a passer rating of 112.3. Cousins’ 88.5 completion percentage was the highest in franchise history. It was Cousins’ 24th start with the Vikings and only the second time he has not thrown a touchdown. The first time came in the Vikings’ Week 4 loss at Chicago. That left Vikings fan infuriated. This time? Hey, Cousins won the game, right?

Cousins entered Thursday having completing 68 of 90 passes for 976 yards with 10 touchdowns and one pick and a 142.6 passer rating in his past three games. That loss to the Bears, a defeat that left the Vikings at 2-2, was such a rough outing for Cousins that he apologized to Thielen on his podcast and Stefon Diggs (who caught seven passes for 143 yards on Thursday) took such offense to how the offense was being run that he skipped Monday meetings, a Wednesday practice and was fined more than $200,000 for his actions.

It was a small price to pay when you consider the success the Vikings have had since that time, beating the Giants, Eagles, Lions and Washington. Cousins’ performance on Sunday against the Lions at Ford Field was so strong that he put himself in the NFL lead among quarterbacks in passer rating at 114.3 and his name started to come up in MVP discussions.

Suddenly that three-year, $84 million contract that is paying Cousins $27.5 million this season doesn’t look so bad. Does Washington wish they had paid it, instead of slapping the one-year franchise tag on Cousins in back-to-back years? Washington decided to trade for Alex Smith, whose future is uncertain after he suffered a broken leg last season. That led Washington to acquire Case Keenum, who led the Vikings to the 2017 NFC title game, but is a journeyman backup and draft Dwayne Haskins Jr., with its first-round pick.

Both Keenum and Haskins played on Thursday night as Keenum left the game at halftime because of a concussion. Cousins, meanwhile, continued his ironman ways.

Cousins’ next test will be an interesting one as the Vikings face the Chiefs in 10 days at Kansas City and then play a prime-time Sunday night game in Dallas on Nov. 10. That will be followed by a Nov. 17 game against Denver, the bye week and then a Monday night game on Dec. 2 in Seattle. If Cousins has a prime-time kryptonite it’s Monday night games. He’s 0-7 in those. The Chiefs will be a tough test, especially if Patrick Mahomes is back, and Dallas on the road is never easy.

Give Cousins credit. Under heavy criticism for his performance early in this season, he did not fold when the pressure was on and has continued to make progress running an offense installed for him by Gary Kubiak and called very, very well the past four weeks by Kevin Stefanski. Beating up on the underwhelming collection from Washington was the latest step toward Cousins proving the investment in him was a good one.

There are tougher tests — and bigger prime-time games — ahead in the coming weeks. If Cousins continues to thrive, the MVP talk might only pick up.