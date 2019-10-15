Zulgad’s 3-and-out: Vikings should be concerned; Wild need to stop scratching kids; Moving on from Martin Perez

So let’s see. The Detroit Lions’ lost on Monday night at Lambeau Field in part because defensive end Trey Flowers drew two penalties for illegal use of hands on third downs in the fourth quarter — both were bad calls — and because a pass interference penalty committed on Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones wasn’t called in the third quarter.

The Packers escaped with 23-22 victory and the Lions were left to fume and likely inform the NFL that they expected far better beginning on Sunday. So who is the Lions’ opponent on Sunday? Oh yeah, it’s the Minnesota Vikings in a game that will be played in Detroit’s Ford Field.

The pollyana Vikings fan will say that this game has nothing to do with Monday’s — Clete Blakeman’s crew won’t work this game — and that Mike Zimmer’s club has nothing to do worry about. If that’s your feeling, bless your little naïve heart.

If Vikings general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer weren’t on the phone with the NFL early Tuesday morning, then shame on them. Both of them — heck, I would have gotten owner Zygi Wilf on the call as well — would have been wise to inform NFL head of officiating Alberto Riveron that they had serious concerns about how the NFL’s officiating is working and that they feared the Vikings would pay the price for Blakeman and Co.’s sins on Monday.

NFL officiating long has been an issue, but this season it has been especially horrible. Officials are throwing flags like it’s going out of style but they also have lost all ability to identify pass interference correctly. This is a debacle and the Vikings would be wise to inform the NFL that they have no time for this garbage.

This is exactly the type of game that the officials could end up deciding as they overcompensate to appease the ticked off Lions. The Vikings are already 0-2 in the NFC North and can’t afford to fall to 0-3 because of the NFL’s continued incompetence. If I’m the Vikings, I get ahead of this thing as much as possible before Riveron’s crew tries to even the score at my expense.

THE SCRATCH GAME

At some point and time, the powers that be over at the Wild are going to come to the realization that this isn’t a good team and that the 2019-20 season is all about getting answers for the future. So far that hasn’t happened and it’s leading to one head-scratching move.

Winger Kevin Fiala was scratched for Tuesday night’s game in Toronto after winger Ryan Donato was scratched for the home opener on Saturday against Pittsburgh. Donato was scratched in order to get center Victor Rask in the lineup after he sat out the first three games.

Sense a pattern here? All three were acquired in trades by one-year-and-out general manager Paul Fenton. Fenton’s exit makes it easy to scratch Fiala, Donato and Rask but only Rask deserves to sit as much as possible. Fiala scored a career-high 23 goals in 2017-18 for Nashville, and Donato had four goals in 22 games after joining the Wild in a trade with Boston for Charlie Coyle last season.

Fiala and Donato, both 23, need to play as much as possible and scratching them on any sort of regular basis makes little sense. If Fiala and Donato aren’t long-term answers, that’s fine. But make that decision after this season. Right now, the Wild need to find out everything they can about their young players and that’s not going to happen if they are eating popcorn in the press box.

SEE YA LATER

The Twins have three members of their starting rotation — Jake Odorizzi, Kyle Gibson and Michael Pineda — set to become free agents so it would seem like an easy decision for the team to pick up the $7.5 million option on Martin Perez’s contract for 2020.

However, that likely won’t be the case considering the lefthander’s drop-off in his first year in Minnesota. Perez was 7-1 with a 2.95 ERA in his first 11 appearances but things went downhill after that. Perez was 3-6 with a 6.29 ERA in his final 21 appearances and was left off the Twins’ playoff roster.

The 28-year-old has a $500,000 buyout that the Twins likely will pay.