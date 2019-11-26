Adam Thielen set to return? Roster move indicates wide receiver should play Monday

Josh Doctson’s time with the Vikings didn’t last long.

The wide receiver was placed on waivers Tuesday as linebacker Cameron Smith was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and fullback Johnny Stanton was signed to the practice squad.

Doctson, who was let go by Washington at the end of training camp after being a first-round pick in 2016, was signed by the Vikings in early September. He spent much of the season on injured reserve because of a hamstring issue. Doctson was activated by the Vikings in mid-November and was on the roster for the Vikings’ victory over Denver on Nov. 17.

The Vikings’ decision to waive Doctson likely means they are confident that wide receiver Adam Thielen is set to return from a hamstring injury that limited him to only one appearance in the past four games. The Vikings, who were off last week, will play Monday night in Seattle.