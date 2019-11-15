Adam Thielen, three other injured starters to sit Sunday; Josh Doctson activated to 53-man roster

The Vikings will be without four starters for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring), right guard Josh Kline (concussion), defensive tackle Linval Joseph (knee) and safety Anthony Harris (groin) are listed as out for the game. Safety Andrew Sendejo, who returned to the Vikings last week after starting the season in Philadelphia, is listed as questionable because of a groin injury.

The Vikings will have the services of wide receiver Josh Doctson, who was activated to the 53-man roster on Friday. Doctson joined the Vikings after being released by Washington in late August. He was placed on injured reserve in September because of a hamstring issue.

Thielen was injured in the Vikings’ win on Oct. 20 at Detroit and will have missed three of the past four games. Kline will miss his third game of the season and will be replaced by Dakota Dozier. Joseph did not play last Sunday night against Dallas after reportedly undergoing meniscus surgery.

The Vikings will have a bye next Sunday before playing at Seattle in a Monday night game on Dec. 2.