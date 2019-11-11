By the numbers: The Vikings have a Super Bowl-caliber offense

When the Minnesota Vikings overhauled their offensive coaching staff by hiring Kevin Stefanski as offensive coordinator and Gary Kubiak as offensive adviser and then spent four straight draft picks on offense, it was clear they understood that having a so-so offense and strong defense wasn’t going to be enough in an NFC stacked with great quarterbacks. After 10 games, the proof is in the results: The strategy worked. Now the Vikings have an offense that is reflective statistically of some teams that recently reached the Super Bowl.

Behind an offensive scheme that has perfect fit the team’s weapons, running back Dalvin Cook is leading the NFL in yards from scrimmage and quarterback Kirk Cousins is picking up 8.6 yards per pass attempt, the fourth highest in the NFL. The combination of the two has created one of the NFL’s most efficient offenses.

They rank fourth in passing Expected Points Added and fifth in rushing. (EPA compares game situation to performance, giving us a more accurate depiction of offensive success than yardage totals). Last season the Vikings were 22nd in passing EPA and 29th in rushing.

The massive gains, which were on display in Sunday night’s 28-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys in which Cook touched the ball 32 times for 186 yards from scrimmage and Cousins had a 111.5 quarterback rating, have pushed the Vikings into the conversation for the NFL’s best offense.

The only teams with higher EPA overall are Dallas, Baltimore and Kansas City. The Cowboys are the only other team with a top five passing and rushing attack.

Here is a look at the teams who appeared in the last 10 Super Bowls and where they ranked in offensive EPA:

Year Super Bowl Team Offensive EPA Rank 2018 New England 4 Los Angeles 2 2017 Philadelphia 2 New England 1 2016 New England 3 Atlanta 1 2015 Denver 27 Carolina 5 2014 New England 1 Seattle 7 2013 Seattle 11 Denver 1 2012 Baltimore 5 San Francisco 9 2011 New York 10 New England 2 2010 Green Bay 8 Pittsburgh 22 2009 New Orleans 2 Indianapolis 3 Average 6.3

So the Vikings presently have a better offense in EPA than the average team to land in the Super Bowl over the last decade.

That doesn’t mean they are without flaws. Pro Football Focus ranks Minnesota 23rd in pass blocking, making it more challenging for them to handle third-and-long situations. Cousins has a 70.7 rating on third downs with six or more yards to gain in 2019 — though the Vikings are still seventh in first down percentage on third-and-long.

They have also relied greatly on play-action. Cousins has thrown a higher percentage of passes using play-action than any other QB in the NFL and his yards per attempt drops by 1.4 and rating by 23.7 points when not using play-action. While those numbers are still solid (8.1 YPA, 103.5 rating), they play out the blueprint for beating the Vikings.

In games in which the Vikings have lost, Cousins’ play-action game has been slowed significantly. Per PFF he’s completed just 55.6% of passes and registered a 49.3 rating with play-action in Minnesota’s three losses. Unsurprisingly Cook was slowed to 2.5 yards per carry in the Chicago loss and 3.4 per rush against KC.

There’s still the matter of competition, too. The Vikings offense has beaten the 32nd, 30th, 28th, 25th, 24th, 17th and 13th (Dallas) ranked pass defenses in EPA.

This week’s matchup against Denver will mark only the second time they have seen a top-10 EPA team in pass defense (ninth). Outside of the Broncos, the Chicago Bears are the only remaining team on the Vikings’ schedule with a strong pass defense (sixth in EPA).

If they continue to roll the Vikings could give themselves a chance at home field advantage to open the playoffs, which would go a long way toward a deep playoff run. But that wouldn’t even be a thought if the Vikings didn’t have one of the most impressive offenses in the NFL.