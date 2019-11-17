Captain of the comeback: Stefon Diggs doesn’t hide his emotions in Vikings’ victory

MINNEAPOLIS — There wasn’t anyone who was happy on the Vikings’ sideline as they fell behind the Denver Broncos by 20 points in the first half of Sunday’s game, but it was clear that Stefon Diggs was furious. You didn’t have to be an expert at reading body language to figure this out as Diggs stormed up and down the sideline, letting many know of his displeasure.

“As much as I do my best to be a leader on this team and fight as much as I can, it is easy to get frustrated and try to push your guys and yourself to do everything that you can,” Diggs said. “I like when things are bad and (your team faces) adversity because you see what kind of guys you’ve got.”

The type of guy Diggs turned out to be in the second half of the Vikings’ 27-23 come-from-behind victory at U.S. Bank Stadium was a game-breaker. He did not have an official target in the opening half — a 34-yard reception in the second quarter was wiped out by a holding penalty on left tackle Riley Reiff — but he caught all five passes quarterback Kirk Cousins threw to him in the second half.

That accounted for 121 yards, including a 54-yard scoring pass that pulled the Vikings within three in the fourth quarter and set off a celebration by Diggs that caused many of the 66,883 fans in attendance to create deafening noise in the stadium. Diggs wasn’t about to go into his off week with a loss to a Broncos team that entered three games under .500.

“It’s blood in the water,” Diggs said when asked about his emotions. “My mindset is when there is blood in the water, you have to attack. I feel like we had a chance and we’ve come up short on multiple occasions since I’ve been here. In moments like that, I’ve seen this team fight and do everything they can to get back in the game. Blood was in the water and we did what we had to do.”

Diggs wasn’t kidding.

The Vikings scored touchdowns on all four of their second-half drives and improved to 8-3 on the season. Diggs has caught more important passes in his Vikings career than he did Sunday — it’s going to be hard to top the Minneapolis Miracle touchdown reception against the Saints in the 2017 playoffs — but his performance against the Broncos provided a huge lift to a team that needed it.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen was sitting out for the second consecutive game and third time in four weeks because of a hamstring injury, meaning defenses were focused on taking away Diggs in the passing game. He had been held to three catches for 49 yards the previous week against Dallas but that wasn’t a huge deal because running back Dalvin Cook played so well.

Denver, which had the No. 4 defense in the NFL entering Sunday, limited Cook for much of the day. He finished with 26 yards rushing on 11 carries and a touchdown and caught five passes for only 31 yards. Diggs also was limited in the opening half, but the Vikings started the third quarter running their 2-minute offense and Diggs came out determined to make things different.

Afterward, Diggs was determined to do one other thing and that was make sure Cousins got credit for leading the comeback. Cousins finished 29 of 35 for 319 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He did lose a fumble in the first half and was sacked five times in the game.

“(Cousins) is playing lights out and doing a great job,” Diggs said. “You guys (in the media) need to give him more credit. You are hard on him when he isn’t playing well and he’s doing everything that he can. Right now, he helped us get back in it to win the game, and I want you guys to give him a pat on the back.”